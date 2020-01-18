ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) –A bursting of a marijuana growing operation in Greenville County, South Carolina led to the discovery of a much larger growing operation in a Roanoke home.

According to a statement from the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdiction Drug Unit, investigators searched a house in Simpsonville, S.C., earlier this week.

During this investigation, they discovered a marijuana growing operation with a potential market value of $ 150,000 or more, as well as evidence that led them to believe that the main operator behind the two sites was growing more marijuana at Roanoke,

Investigators worked with the Roanoke Valley Regional Drug Initiative to locate the home.

On the night of January 14, Roanoke police executed a search warrant on the house.

There they found a total of 139 plants as well as a few pounds of recently harvested and processed marijuana.

Bart McEntire, commanding officer of the Multi-Juridictional Drug Enforcement Unit in Greenville County, said that each of the grow sites had hydroponic tents with several plants.

He also said that most of the equipment used to carry out the operation was purchased online.

Law enforcement officials have arrested Lindsay Austin at the Simpsonville home and are looking for a second person suspected of being the primary operator of the two growing facilities.

The investigators were contacted by a lawyer from Greenville representing this person and were informed that he would be visiting next week.

This is a developing story.