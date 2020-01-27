Sophie Yazzie, a World War II veteran and a member of the Navajo Nation, dies at 105 - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – One of the longest-lived World War II veterans, Sophie Yazzie, died on Saturday, Wanda Wright, Arizona Veterinarian Service director, said in a Facebook post.

She was 105 years old.

Navajo Nation member Yazzie was born in Canyon de Chelly, Arizona in 1914 and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps when she was 28 years old, Jonathan Nav, President of the Navajo Nation, and Myron Lizer, Vice President, shared in a press release with.

After the release, she had four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“On behalf of the Navajo, we offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of the late Sophie Yazzie, a matriarch for her family and a warrior for our Navajo, who served our country with great honor and dignity,” said Nez in a statement.

Governor Doug Ducey also tweeted about the loss, saying, “Arizona is forever grateful for her service.”

Yazzie died in Tucson, surrounded by her family.

