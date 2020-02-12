Sophie Turner pregnant with Joe Jonas Baby: when is her due date?

Reason to celebrate! Sophie Turner is pregnant with Joe Jonas’ baby and we are ready for more JoKids. Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, February 12, that the 23-year-old Game of Thrones alum and 30-year-old “Sucker” singer were expecting their first child less than a year after their Las Vegas wedding in May 2019.

A source told Just Jared that the couple, who had a second wedding in France a month later, are looking forward to their new bundle of joy, but plans to keep their pregnancy private. “The couple keep things very calm, but their friends and family are very excited for them,” said the insider. “Sophie chose outfits to be worn on and off the carpet to suit her changing body.” Representatives of the X-Men: Apocalypse actress and boy band member declined to do so, according to Just Jared also declined to comment on her personal life.

Joe and Sophie’s last appearance on the red carpet was at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in January, where she wore a black skirt with a sleeveless top with buttons. The couple was also photographed on January 30th in New York City, where Turner wore a trench coat, leggings, and a sweatshirt that covered her body. If the rumors about Joe and Sophie’s pregnancy are true, the baby would be JoBros’ third Jonas child. Joe’s older brother Kevin Jonas shares daughters Valentina [3] and Alena [6] with his wife Danielle. The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, has no children with his wife Priyanka Chopra.

In March 2019, Sophie Rolling Stone told why she had married so young. “I was fully preparing to be single for the rest of my life,” she said. “I think if you found the right person, you just know it. I feel a soul much older than I am. I feel like I’ve lived enough to know. I’ve met enough men, to know – I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28. “

Congratulations, Joe and Sophie!