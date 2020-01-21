Sophie Turner just wants Lizzie McGuire back - with a twist

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner, Disney / Kobal / Shutterstock

Sophie Turner is just like you. The Game of Thrones star went to her Instagram to not only brag about bragging Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 SAG Awards, but also give her opinion on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, which is now in limbo. And Turner has a plan to get the show going again.

“So the Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold. I’m obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I’m pretty sure – like, Miranda appears this season because I’m here. I’m available. I’m you new Miranda, “Turner said in her Instagram stories.” Lizzie McGuire people, please contact me at 3 – “

The video ends there. Did you really think Turner would give her phone number on Instagram? Lalaine Miranda played in the original series. While the revival was in production, LaLaine was not eavesdropped to resume the role.

Lizzie McGuire was announced as part of the new Disney + programming in August 2019. Production began in late 2019 with several returning cast members announced to appear alongside star and executive producer Hilary Duff. In the first two episodes recurring cast members were included Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire, Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire and Adam Lamberg as Gordo. But after the two episodes were shot down, Disney pulled the brakes. Terri Minsky left the project and the show, from January 2020, is now in the dark.

“Fans have a sentimental relationship with Lizzie McGuire and high hopes for a new series. After filming two episodes, we came to the conclusion that we should go in a different creative direction and put a new lens on the series,” said a spokesperson from Disney in a statement.

The new series would follow Duff as the title character. Lizzie worked in New York City and had the perfect life, complete with the perfect friend and job, but things aren’t always as perfect as they seem. The animated Lizzie McGuire was still part of the new series.

“It’s clearly funny and it’s a comedy, but she was there for everyone in their pre-teens,” Duff told E! News after the show was announced. “She was their best friend, and I’d like to try and embody that for her in her 30s and face those challenges.”

The actor and executive producer also recognized the need to get the revival right. “I think there is a lot of pressure to please the fans who are so stubborn, which I love so much, and I have similar strong opinions about where people ended up, what brought her to New York, who is still in her life and who is not, her job, her personal journey, “she said.

In addition to lobbying for a Lizzie McGuire role, Turner plays a leading role in the Quibi series Survive.