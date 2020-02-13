Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas are going to be parents

With the return of the Jonas Brothers last year and Game of Thrones coming to an end, the stars Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who had been dating for quite some time, got married. The couple has been seen by the paparazzi on numerous occasions while they met casually. The appearance of Game of Thrones actress Sophie in the videos of Jonas Brothers, along with her sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas has also been loved by many. And if you’re someone who loves Sophie and Joe together, we have news for you.

According to Just Jared, Sophie and Jonas expect their first child together. Yes! The two will become parents very soon. The publication reported that the 23-year-old star has been pregnant for quite some time and only now is it confirmed that a baby is on the way. A source close to the couple revealed: “The couple keeps things very quiet, but their friends and family are super excited for them. Sophie has been decidedly choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body. “Now we know that Sophie’s style has always been amazing and with a developing baby belly; it will surely flaunt some mom looks sexy.

On the other hand, the representatives of Sophie and Joe have refused to comment on their personal lives. Sophie and Joe married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Awards held last year. A month later, in June, they had another official ceremony in France, and it goes without saying that they seemed madly in love. And with this amazing news, we hope and wish you the best of luck to expand your family. And one thing is for sure: your baby will go crazy, talented and fun! I mean, look at the baby’s amazing parents!