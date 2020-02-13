Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas “extremely excited” to become parents

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting a baby (Photo: Getty Images)

It is said that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are “extremely enthusiastic” about becoming parents because they are said to be expecting their first child.

This week it was revealed that the Game of Thrones actress is pregnant, less than a year after she made the connection with singer Jonas Brothers.

Although the happy couple have yet to discuss the news in person, sources say that Sophie and Joe cannot be happier with starting a family.

An insider told E! News: “They recently told their family and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them.”

They added that while it is still “early” days for Sophie’s pregnancy, she and Joe are “extremely excited” about what’s coming.

Representatives of the couple refused to comment yesterday, but other sources said they “want to keep everything very quiet.”

The insider also told Just Jared: “Sophie has decided to wear outfits on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

It has been a whirlwind year for Sophie and Joe, who first married in a surprising wedding in Las Vegas last May.

The two had attended the Billboard Music Awards earlier that evening before they went to a chapel to make the knot with an Elvis imitator who arranges the wedding.

However, many of their loved ones were not present so Sophie and Joe held their official wedding ceremony in France last June.

Sophie, 23, walked down the aisle in a beautiful Louis Vuitton wedding dress as the couple said their vows to Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin, sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, and Sophie’s former Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.

It is safe to say that married life treats Sophie well because she has recently opened up about how she has established herself since she settled with Joe.

“I think I didn’t have a real feeling of myself for the longest time,” Sophie told Glamor last year.

“Much (my happiness now) has to do with being with a person I have fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants me to find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that led me to find who I am – and to find my happiness in things other than acting. ”

Sophie and Joe started dating in 2016 and he proposed the following October.

