Sophie Kasaei joins her old co-stars for series two of Geordie OGs (Photo: MTV)

Nine years ago, MTV brought us the gem that was Geordie Shore, who saw Gaz Beadle, Holly Hagan and Charlotte Crosby perform against the “tone and spent their nights and become mortal.”

Since then they have grown up a lot and it is fair to say that their lives have changed a lot too, with the first series of Geordie OGs that Gary first shows paternity, Marnie Simpson has a baby and Holly moves with her now fiance .

Again, they leave the cameras in their homes and have found a new recruit because Sophie Kasaei is back with her OGs for season two.

Viewers will see Sophie fight through her heartbreak after her break with boyfriend Jay and with her 30th on the road and a new company to build, it’s all a system to get everything out of a new chapter.

Sophie left Geordie Shore in May 2019, after rejoining the series as a regular series in 2016.

When her Australian ex Alex came to the show, Sophie decided to leave out of respect for Jay (now her ex) and slipped away from a night out to pack her things and leave the house behind.

Sophie recovers a broken heart from a recent break and plans her 30th birthday in the show (Photo: MTV

She said: “I absolutely love the friends in this house because they are just like my family … but for the first time in a long time, I really have to put myself first.

“My relationship is so important and I think I’ve felt this way this time … I just think this is the right time to pack my things and walk away.

“It was the most wonderful time, but I know deep down that this is the right one.”

Elsewhere in the new series of OGs, fans see Gaz preparing to become a father of two after revealing that Emma McVey was pregnant with their second child again last time.

Aaron Chalmers is preparing to become a father herself, while he and girlfriend Talia are having a baby along the way, juggling his MMA career, and Holly is on a mission to create the perfect engagement party after her friend Jacob asks had stated.





