Sophie Ingle scores spectacular volley while Chelsea defeats Arsenal

Chelsea surprised defending champion Arsenal with a 4-1 victory as a visitor to take the lead in the race for the Women’s Super League title.

Bethany England, Sam Kerr, Sophie Ingle and Guro Reiten were on target for visitors at Meadow Park, before Beth Mead headed home with a consolation goal for Arsenal with 16 minutes remaining.

The match ended essentially in 21 minutes when Chelsea broke into a 3-0 lead. Reiten prepared the first 10-minute game for England before Kerr headed home the second from the edge of the six-yard box just three minutes later.

Ingle then scored a spectacular outstanding reel volley to make clear the three goals of Emma Hayes.

Norwegian Reiten scored a well-deserved goal in the middle of the second half, heading home from Jonna Andersson’s free kick.

Chelsea is now in pole position in the WSL title race (Getty)

Mead took advantage of a mistake by Katrin Berger to go home with a late Arsenal response, but will do little to help the spirits on Joe Montemurro’s side.

The result leaves Manchester City and Arsenal at 33 points at the top of the table with Chelsea just one point behind with a game in hand.

Kelly hat-trick sees Everton down Reading

Chloe Kelly scored a hat-trick when Everton beat Reading 3-1 in the Women’s Super League.

The victory was the first of the Blues in four WSL games, which allowed them to beat the Royals in sixth place in the table.

Everton scored the first goal in the 11th minute when English striker Kelly broke free on the left and hit the ball beyond the goalkeeper of Reading Rachael Laws in the lower right corner.

Chloe Kelly celebrates completing her hat-trick (Getty)

A draw came in the 31st minute with a penalty from Fara Williams, the international with the most titles in England, after Angharad James committed a foul by Megan Finnigan.

Williams’ penalty, thrown in the upper left corner, could not be stopped by Sandy MacIver in his debut game for Everton this WSL season.

Kelly scored the second goal for Everton from a corner that doubled completely after 59 minutes.

He then completed his treble in the 65th minute when he converted a center from the left that Laws failed to stop, despite the ball hitting his foot.

WSL results in full

Birmingham 0-2 Manchester City

Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham

Everton 3-1 Reading

Arsenal 1-4 Chelsea

West Ham 2-1 Brighton

.