Sophie and Connor from Love Island gave a tip for the breakup when he lost his S ** t after the row

Another couple from Love Island 2020 could get into trouble after a new drama in the villa in paradise.

Just a day after fans feared Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng might quit, a second couple could now be in doubt.

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman row in a teaser clip for the show on Friday night.

It causes Rochelle Humes’s sister to storm and leave Connor alone after a tense collision.

Sophie and Connor of Love Island tip the villa division when he “loses his s ** t”

(Image: ITV)

It all starts after the new arrivals, when the bombs from Luke M and Luke T take effect in the villa.

While it is not yet clear what the series is about, Connor claims that Sophie rubbed something in her face.

It is clear that things are uncomfortable between them, and Connor threatens to explode later.

Sophie storms away after a fight with Connor

(Image: ITV)

In the clip for the next episode, he says to Sophie: “It annoyed me. I felt like you rubbed it in my face.”

She clearly disagrees with him and it doesn’t take long for him to scold Shaughna Phillips.

Sophie says to him: “I don’t know what else to say.”

Connor thinks Sophie has rubbed her face

(Image: ITV)

Connor adds, “Neither do I,” before telling Shaughna that he fears he might lose it.

He exclaims: “I will actually lose my cock as soon as I know it.”

As Shaughna simply tells him: “But not …”, he replies: “I know, but it wears me out.”

The audience was then shown a last clip in which Sophie stormed and said: “She’s just damned … got away from buddy.”

Love Island 2020 will resume on ITV every night at 9 p.m.