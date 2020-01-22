Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya last collaborated for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and was a blockbuster. The duo actor-director has put together some amazing movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Now their fans are waiting for information about their future collaboration.

In recent months, speculation has emerged that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are ready to work on a new exciting film. However, the same has not been confirmed. But director Hum Saath Saath Hain has now revealed something interesting.

Sooraj Barjatya talks about Salman Khan, who showed interest in his others; Read DEETY

In an interview with PTI, Sooraj Barjatya shared that Salman Khan liked the idea of ​​his new film. The author of the film said: “I write it. I’ll be ready in a year or two. I discussed and liked this idea with Salman. It’s in my space – family, drama and emotion. “

While we are happy to know these reports, it is also a long wait of at least 2 years to know exactly what this project is about!

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with Radhe Prabhu Deva: Your Most Desired Bhai, who also plays Disha Patani, Randeep Hood and Jackie Shroff. This movie is scheduled to hit Eid’s silver screens this year.

He will also see him in the upcoming Farhad Samji, entitled “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”. The movie hits the screen during Eid 2021.

