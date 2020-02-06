Soon before Prajnesh advertises, India finishes challenge in the tournament

Australian James Duckworth had previously kept his nerve in the last sixteen when he won three sets 6: 7 (4: 7), 7: 6 (8: 6) and 6: 3 against Taro Daniel. Despite losing the first set, the sixth seeded Duckworth came back in time to win the highly competitive second set. However, the Australian had continued the momentum, easily winning the decision maker and completing the win.

In the double category, the two Romain Arneodo and Andre Begemann caused a big surprise when they defeated Robin Haase and Robert Lindstedt with a tough 6-3, 6-3 victory in the semi-finals. The third seeded Jonathan Erlich and Andrei Vasilevski made it into the last four. Erlich-Vasilevski had fought hard before he won 5: 7, 6: 1, 10: 8 against the Italian couple Stefano Travaglia and Paolo Lorenzi.

Results

James Duckworth (Aus) by Taro Daniel (Jpn) 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; Kwon Soon-woo (Kor) by Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Ind) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Egor Gerasimov (Blr) by Nikola Milojevic (Srb) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Jonathan Erlich (Isr) -Andrei Vasilevski (Blr) against Stefano Travaglia (Ita) -Paolo Lorenzi (Ita) 5-7, 6-1, 10-8; Romain Arneodo (Mo) -Andre Begemann (D) v. Robin Haase (Ned) -Robert Lindstedt (Swe) 6-3, 6-3.