Sony’s net income from April to December drops a third, but raises forecasts

Sony has raised its annual forecast despite concerns about the effects of the deadly Chinese corona virus

Sony announced that Tuesday’s net profit declined more than 30 percent in the nine months to December, but improved its annual net profit forecast due to solid growth in the image sensor and financial services sectors.

The PlayStation maker announced that net profit decreased 31.2 percent to 569.55 billion yen (5.22 billion US dollars) from April to December, partly due to negative currency effects.

However, the company forecast a net profit of 590 billion yen for the fiscal year, compared to an earlier estimate of 540 billion yen, with expected growth in sales of image sensors and the financial services sector.

In the last three months of 2019, revenue in the financial services sector more than doubled to 407.2 billion yen, while revenue in the image and sensor business increased by almost 30 percent to 298 billion yen.

The annual forecast is updated despite the effects of the fatal Chinese corona virus, which brought markets to their knees and forced manufacturers to keep plants closed.

“The virus has a relatively large impact on Sony, as it could affect not only its own production, but also the sales of its image sensors for smartphones from other Chinese companies,” said Hideki Yasuda, analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo AFP before the release of the results report.

The sale of image sensors is “still strong and leads Sony’s high performance”.

“Demand for image sensors is expected to continue to grow as high-quality smartphones with multiple lenses become more popular,” he added.

Sales for Sony’s music business should also grow thanks to the integration of EMI Music Publishing and an increase in streaming revenue.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, a record-breaking hit for Sony, which brought in more than $ 1.1 billion at the international box office, helped boost sales.

Sony has spent years recovering from deep financial problems that have resulted in aggressive restructuring, thousands of job losses, and business and asset sales.

The gaming and networking business has slowed and core revenue is expected to decrease due to the continued decline in gaming hardware sales and the cost of developing a next generation console.

From April to December, the company achieved sales of 6.51 trillion yen, a decrease of 0.4 percent compared to the previous year, and an operating profit of 810.01 billion yen, a decrease of 0.2 percent.

For the full year, Sony expects sales of 8.5 trillion yen and an operating profit of 880 billion yen, both compared to previous forecasts of 8.4 trillion yen and 840 billion yen.

