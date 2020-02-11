Sony sets release date 2021 for Mystery Marvel Movie

Sony has set a release date for 2021 for a self-titled Marvel film.

In 2018, Sony released the Venom cash register and officially launched its Universe of Marvel Characters. Although Sony continues its Universe of Marvel Characters with Morbius and a sequel to Venom, apart from those two projects, there is no official word about what the studio has planned for its film universe.

Exhibitor Relations Co. now reports 2 that Sony has set a release date for October 8, 2021 for a self-titled Marvel movie. Although the project was not revealed, Sony would develop films that focus on Kraven the Hunter, Silk and Silver Sable, among others.

Sony’s internet continues to grow.

UNTITLED SONY / MARVEL photo now set on October 8, 2021.

Directed by Andy Serkis from a script written by Kelly Marcel, Sony’s Venom 2-star Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Woody Harrelson as Carnage. No Time to Die star Naomie Harris is said to have recently been talking about the role of Marvel-villain Shriek. Venom 2 is supposed to be the movie that Sony will release in the cinema on October 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, Morbius arrives in theaters on July 31, 2020. Here is the official summary for the Morbius from Sony:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicting characters appears on the big screen while Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic anti-hero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others who suffer the same fate, Dr. Morbius a desperate guess. What initially appears to be a radical success is soon revealed as a remedy that may be worse than the disease.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script co-written by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Sony’s Morbius stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, with Tyrese Gibson.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

