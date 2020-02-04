Sony PlayStation 5 website goes live ahead of product launch

Users can register on the website for the latest updates on PlayStation 5.

Sony has officially rolled out a special website for its next-gen game console, the PlayStation 5. The launch of the portal shows that the company is getting closer to finally launching the console. The homepage of the PS5 website was spotted by a Reddit user. The website is available in English and German versions. It is not surprising that the website provides little information about the game console.

However, users can sign up via the website to receive updates via e-mail on the PS5.

“PlayStation 5 is coming,” the website says. It was rumored that the PS5 was officially introduced to the market during the holidays in 2020 and the website confirms the same.

The PS5 will compete against the upcoming Xbox series X from Microsoft, which will also be released in the same period. According to a GamesRadar report, Sony has not yet made a decision about the final price of the PS5. The report said that the costs will most likely be decided close to the launch and perhaps depend on the competition.

The PS5 runs on an AMD CPU chip, which will be based on the third generation of the Ryzen line from AMD. The CPU is an eight-core, tailor-made, which will be based on AMD’s 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture.

