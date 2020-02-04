Sony launches site that allows you to explore the PlayStation 5

Sony has launched a PlayStation 5 subsection of their site so that you can explore the PS5, but there is only one problem; there is nothing to see yet.

Sony is one step closer to launching its next-gen console. An official PS5 subsection of the PlayStation website has gone live and offers interested gamers the chance to find out more about the PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, there is not much to discover at the moment. The website currently only contains a reminder of the “vacation 2020” start window, along with a paragraph with text that does not provide real details.

We’ve started sharing some incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be one of the first to receive updates as soon as we announce them, including news about the PS5 release date, the PS5 prize and the upcoming selection of PS5 launch games.

It is true that Sony has shared some details regarding the PlayStation 5. We know that it will use a Solid State Drive (SSD) for faster loading and that the controller (the DualShock 5) will have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. It is certainly exciting, but much of the PlayStation 5 is still being kept secret.

We do not know what the console itself will look like. We do not know which games will be available at launch or whether it supports backwards compatibility (although we assume). We do not know when it will actually be released. Perhaps, more importantly, we do not know how much the PlayStation 5 will cost.

Hopefully we will find out soon. Perhaps the launch of this website is an indication that Sony is indeed planning to organize its PlayStation Meeting. Rumor has it that the company will unveil the PlayStation 5 and provide all the details we want to know at an event in February. However, Sony has not yet sent out invitations (at least not that we know).

I can’t help but feel that this leap to the next generation feels more like a hesitant step that not many people want to take. It’s so incredible right now, especially because of how little we know about the new systems. Details were supplied to us at a snail’s pace, or, in the case of PlayStation, not at all. How can we become enthusiastic about something we know nothing about?