The star of the Bollywood reproduction, Sonu Nigam, considers that his popular hit “Yeh dil deewana” in the protagonist of Shah Rukh Khan “Pardes” is the song that changed the course of his career.

Sonu feels that before that song was released, both filmmakers and fans would dismiss his talent, saying it was just another clone of Mohammad Rafi. “Yeh Dil Deewana,” filmed on SRK in the 1997 Subhash Ghai movie, changed all that, according to the singer.

Sonu Nigam feels THIS Shah Rukh Khan Song changed his career

“Nobody discovered my originality until they heard“ Yeh dil deewana. ”I sang this song exactly as the director conceived it, and both the song and the movie became a success, and I became the Sonu Nigam,” he added.

Sonu recently visited the Ghai Whistling Woods film school, where he walked the path of memories and recalled his experience of singing “Yeh dil deewana” for Shah Rukh in the film.

The singer is currently busy performing live concerts and working on non-movie songs.

