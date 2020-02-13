Sonic The Hedgehog review: overview of reviews from divided critics

Sonic is finally in the cinemas (Paramount Pictures / Sega of America via AP)

The reviews of the first critics are for Sonic The Hedgehog and it seems that everyone is deep in thought about the game-inspired film.

While many were in favor of the first release trailer, which meant the film needed a few more months to get out of the gate while the crew was working the CGI again, the film appears, starring Jim Carrey and James Marsden, not unfortunate by critics.

Or at least not as meh as we all expected.

Sonic’s plot revolves around the blue creature trying to navigate through the complexity of life on earth after living a life of quiet solitude and apparent exile before joining his new best friend – a man named Tom Wachowski (Marsden) – went to a few hijinks. They must join forces quickly to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) Sonic captures and uses his powers for world domination.

According to experts, a delightful Carrey is at its best again as a ‘crazy’ robotnik, while it has been announced as a very nice film to take the children with.

Please read between the lines.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HndtTDvr-iE (/ embed)

On the other side of the cinema, from product placement in your face (such as two Olive Garden listings, as well as Amazon) to rather outdated references (such as flossing), if there ever was a fence here, the critics would be bothered .

This is what they had to say (and if you want to know our opinion about the game comparison, you can read all about it):

If you are a Sonic fan of the 90s or 00s and are hoping for some in-depth references or something that appeals to your developed tastes and critical thinking, you are probably walking away disappointed. And if you’re looking for a fun movie full of heart and great characters, you’ll probably walk away disappointed, because this movie feels empty even when it’s beautiful.

Why would a naive alien hedgehog referring to the police chief as “donut lord” make a joke about Amazon using drones to deliver packages? It is a children’s film, not a weekend update.

The opening minutes of Sonic are the most promising when the Paramount logo is surrounded by rings, the music plays a variation on the Green Hill Zone of the games and we are taken into the checker-box, loop-the-loop world of Sonic is home. And then within five minutes the movie leaves that world to take us to Small Town, USA.

Despite all the boredom that I felt at Sonic the Hedgehog, I realize that this is a photo made for eight-year-olds. And they will probably like it. Yet I would also call the exaggerated kiddified tone of the film a mistake. The protesters who gathered for changes to Sonic’s design by treating it as a line-in-the-sand issue, demonstrating at least one reason why Donald Trump is likely to be re-elected (we now have a generation that thinks this is a cause) were not eight-year-olds. As a movie hero, Sonic should have been hipper and sharper, less megaplex arrested. Even when they fixed his face, the filmmakers tried so hard to make him “sympathetic” that they had never thought of a way to make him cool.

Paramount has reworked Sonic’s initially teeth-sporting look, when the first trailer caused something that looked like online panic; maybe fans should also have been consulted about the script.

However, it was not all critical. Everyone loved Jim Carrey …

Carrey is the film’s most appreciated weapon, allowing us to wallow in the ridiculousness of this entire venture without ever remaining above it. On the contrary, he commits himself in the best possible way. It is as if he has never left us; you could imagine Sonic half as a third Ace Ventura entry, only now the detective has lost his marbles and wants to experiment on small animals. Its vitality makes an otherwise routine effort worthwhile. The film is fine, but the villain is a pleasure.

This is peak Carrey, a wonderfully detached physical performance that is reminiscent of his work in Ace Ventura or The Mask. Carrey throws himself into it, distorts his face into every imaginable expression and throws his body across the screen.

If the Hollywood mantra for making blockbusters is “faster, faster, faster,” the makers of Sonic the Hedgehog have wisely ignored it. The little blue alien that can sprint faster than the speed of light, has ironically benefited from slowing down, taking a pit stop to learn to work again and coming out this month as a total crowd puller.

You half expect him to see the disappearing trail of Sonic and go: “Sssssmokin”!

It is a malicious goofy performance that children think is disturbed (and therefore funny) and their parents are nostalgic.

Sonic The Hedgehog will be in the cinema tomorrow.





