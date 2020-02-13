Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Review

The funny thing about video game movies is that those who don’t have a license seem to understand their source material better than official links. Look at the Tron of 1982 or the Wreck-it Ralph of 2012 (with all the accessories for Disney, which produced both): the appeal of these two images depends on an invitation to go through the screen and inhabit the strange and wonderful world of video game. The images are surreal and spectacular, while the friction between the narrative of a conventional film and the elaboration of strange, hard and arbitrary rules of video games provides ample gags and tensions. (It turns out that dissonance can be fun when experienced from the other side of the great ludo-narrative division).

It’s a good formula, especially if you’re trying to make a movie about a retro game that has no history. But the producers of the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie have it all in front. Instead of inviting us to the world of Sonic, they have brought Sonic to ours, with unchanging results.

You have a brief glimpse of what might have been right at the beginning of the movie, after the stars of the Paramount logo have been replaced by Sonic jingles, and before the first of several lead product placement dialogue lines They promote a great chain restaurant. During a hurried setup, we travel briefly back to Sonic’s homeworld, or dimension or whatever. (The film, reasonably, is not too worried about science, and finally decides to call Sonic an “alien hedgehog thing”). There is Green Hill Zone throughout its chess board, loop-of-loop, Sega-blue glory, and there is a Sonic baby that runs through it, delighting in its speed. We have a minute of this before they tell Sonic that his brazen demonstration of power has attracted the interest of villain parties and has condemned him to a life on the run. A wise owl hands you a bag of gold rings that serve as interdimensional portals, and uses one to conjure a gateway to the quiet city of Green Hills, Montana, Earth: this will be Sonic’s new home.

(The bag of rings serves as a kind of MacGuffin in the movie, but I’m sorry to inform you that at no time the rings are scattered, so Sonic has to hurry to pick them up.)

Sonic becomes a kind of hyperactive hermit between the ages, living incognito in the forest, lovingly spying on the inhabitants of the city and accumulating curiously paraphernalia of the 90s for his den (boombox, Flash comics, Out Run nightlight). He is a cheeky and lush character, a little full of himself, sure, but with eyes more open and less daring than his incarnation cooler than you, moving his fingers in games and cartoons. Eventually, however, his joy of living is worn out by loneliness, and he has an explosion of preteen emotion that manifests as a huge EMP pulse. The government notices and sends a hipster robotist named Robotnik: Sonic’s mustache enemy of the games, reinterpreted by Jim Carrey as a sinister but sinister clown ghost. The chase is underway. In a panic, Sonic runs into the boring and unbelievably handsome local sheriff, played by James Marsden, and thus continues the journey of union and self-discovery of fish out of the water.

The film does not work at all, but it is not due to lack of effort or professionalism in its realization. Marsden and Ben Schwartz (the immortal Jean-Ralphio of Parks & Recreation), who gives the voice to Sonic, are enough for the game. The plot and characterization are constructed from the oldest cliché, but they are clichés for one reason: they are tough and reliable. The script, by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, is absolutely riddled with jokes, and some of them are pretty good on paper. But for some reason, I wasn’t laughing.

Sonic no longer looks like a horror show, but it doesn’t seem like it’s in his own movie.

Not even in Jim Carrey. This is Carrey’s first important role in cinema since 2014, which means he is also the first since he made his exhaustion and disappointment with his character on the screen painfully clear in the disturbing documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond . It is a performance very much in the way that made it a star like The Mask and Batman Forever: high-energy slapstick and vocal pyrotechnics with an intense and manic edge that sometimes almost threatens. He gives Robotnik each of his megawatts of antic power, but it’s not fun. Perhaps it is the complete lack of comic synchronization of director Jeff Fowler; Maybe it’s that Carrey’s heart wasn’t really in that. Probably both. The result is slightly disturbing, especially during a rampant dance scene that could be the most memorable of the movie, if not for the right reasons.

Why does this movie feel so difficult? Why are you working so hard for so little return? It’s easy to concentrate on things that don’t work, like Carrey’s acting, or like Sonic himself. Notoriously, the character’s appearance changed completely in post-production, after his appearance in the first trailer (small eyes, muscular calves, human teeth) he was teased online at the cat level. Now he looks like himself, but he also seems not to belong to the painting, as if he had been photographed a completely different film.

Carrey’s Robotnik doesn’t look like this until the end of the movie, unfortunately. I could have used this crazy energy level at all times.

However, the real problem with the movie is elsewhere. It’s just that he doesn’t really get involved with Sonic’s idea at all. The only moments of the fan service come just at the end, in scenes before and after the credit that suggest that the world and the characters of Sonic could come to life in a sequel, if there is one. And of course, Sonic is fast, but the main pieces that Fowler builds around Sonic’s super speed are repetitions of the famous Quicksilver scene of X-Men: Days of Future Past, just laughed. That is the super speed of comics, where time breaks down into a series of frozen moments, not the super speed of video games, where everyone accelerates in an exciting blur. It has nothing to do with Sonic, since fans of his games know him. And it is simply vague, a failure of the imagination.

It’s not that Sonic’s movie is bad, although it’s certainly not good. It was a terrible idea from the beginning. It is a cut and paste work formulated from a Hollywood so hungry for intellectual property that it will try to make a film about any recognizable character it may have in its hands, without asking who it is or why people liked it in the first place.