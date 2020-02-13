‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ brings you in a good time

The path from Sonic the Hedgehog to the big screen is long, bumpy and filled with loops. When the project was initially announced by Paramount Pictures, fans of the video game franchise were intrigued by the idea of ​​having a Sonic the Hedgehog movie with live action. Then it was revealed that Ben Schwartz was Sonic’s voice with James Marsden while his human companion and things started to look pretty good. That was until the first official trailer for the movie was released and fans saw the live look of Sonic.

The design was quite humanoid, with Paramount Sonic giving a number of teeth that would chase your dentist’s nightmares. In the end, the screams of the fans made the director and producers express their demands. After the trailer was released online, Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler revealed that they would redesign the titular character to make him look more like his video game counterpart. However, the redesign delayed the release of the film from November 2019 to February 2020. When the first look at the redesign was revealed, it brought some fans back on board, while others still had some complaints. I also didn’t mind searching for Sonic and with all the negativity around the film I just wanted to see the end product. Well, earlier this month I finally had the chance to see the live action Sonic the hedgehog film and it surprised me, to say the least.

Sonic the hedgehog is definitely not the movie that I thought it would be. It focuses on a few adult themes such as male loneliness and how poorly the government sometimes handles things, but it has laughed a lot and has a lot of heart. I immediately noticed that I felt something that I have never felt before with another video game film: enjoyment. Sonic is very different from any other video game film before, because it respects its past and uses it to weave an excellent story with real problems. It kind of plays like a family movie from the early 2000s and that’s no joke. It is actually what I liked the most about Sonic.

Sonic starts with a younger version of the blue hedgehog that is in danger and he is forced to be transported to the earth and went into hiding. After a few years, Sonic is quite lonely and isolated from the human race. This causes some great frustration for Sonic and it unlocks an inside power that informs the government of its existence and encourages them to hire external help from Doctor Carnik, Jim Carrey’s doctor. Because of this, Sonic needs the protection of James Marsden’s Tom Wachowski and they end up on a wild road trip to San Francisco to escape the clutches of the evil Robotnik.

The Sonic cast offers a number of fun versions around, but the best comes from Ben Schwartz. Schwartz pronounces Sonic and he does so with a range of emotions that give the character a human feeling. Sonic is cut off from society and all he really wants is to be a normal child and have friends. Schwartz’s voice is charming and turns into Sonic. Then there is James Marsden, who plays Sheriff Tom Wachowski, a man about to make a big change in his life until he lands on a wild adventure with Sonic. I don’t think anyone else could have played Wachowski better than Marsden. He makes you believe that Sonic is real and that this type of film should definitely continue to do so.

In the meantime, Jim Carrey plays the villain Doctor Robotnik and brings back his quirky persona from the late 90’s. Carrey is wild, insane and clearly has a great time playing this role. I enjoyed seeing him in the role and I am certainly looking forward to seeing him again as Robotnik in a possible sequel. The rest of the supporting cast consists of Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Lee Majdoub and Adam Palley and they are all hilarious. Although they don’t get as much screen time as the big three, you know it gets hysterical every time you see them. With his nice cast and performances, Sonic the hedgehog delivers the goods. In my opinion, Sonic is easily the best video game film of all time and I am eager to see what the people behind the film are doing with the blue hedgehog.

General Thoughts: I loved Sonic the hedgehog. The film is very nice and has a lot of heart. It is also easily the best video game film ever made. The performances are great and the film has an ensemble that fits perfectly together. Jim Carrey brings back his peculiarities from the late 90s as Doctor Robotnik and you can see he has the time of his life. You have to go quickly to see Sonic the hedgehog in theaters and take the whole family with you.

Postscript Stay for the two post-credit scenes!

Rating: 8/10

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe