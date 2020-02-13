Sonic gets a smashing Build-a-Bear hug for his movie release

Just in time for Sonic the Hedgehog to race into the theaters tonight, Build-a-Bear debuts a cute plush version of everyone’s favorite hedgehog. The Blue Blur is now live on the North American and European sites of the company.

Thanks to Sonic’s much-needed redesign, this plush is a modest stuffed animal rather than a Lovecraftian Halloween decoration. You can get the basic version for $ 29, although that comes without the nice sound chip and accessories. For $ 45.50 you can throw the five-phrase sound ship, or you can pass on the sound and purchase a pair of accessories – the signature red sneakers from Sonic and a gold ring – for $ 46. If you love add-ons from Sonic the Hedgehog and hatred when making choices, consider the all-in-one $ 53 bundle that comes with Sonic, its accessories, and the sound chip.

Tonight the long wait for Sonic the Hedgehog ends in all its redesigned glory. The film has at least a few fans – the people involved seemed to have a great time making it. Jim Carrey, who is almost never famous, even wants to consider another attempt like Dr. Robotnik.

Do you see Sonic the Hedgehog during the opening weekend? What do you think the movie will be like? Are you looking at it next to a brand new Build-a-Bear hedgehog? Let us know!

Through.