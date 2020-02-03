Sonia Gandhi is undergoing treatment for gastric infection, say hospital authorities

Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were with her when she was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi reading the preamble during party protests against CAA in Rajghat, Delhi on Monday.

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday, is undergoing treatment for gastric infection, hospital authorities said.

“She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday at 7 p.m. and has undergone medical tests. It has been established that she is suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for this”, Dr. DS Rana Chairman (Board of Directors), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said Monday in a medical bulletin.

Sources said she will probably be fired on Tuesday.

The head of the congress was not present at the presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament on Saturday.

