Song Kang-ho from Parasite: “If you are rich, it’s much easier to be generous”

One of the most important exchanges in Parasite can easily be missed at the first viewing. The Kim family is eating around a table and discussing their rich new employers, the parks. “Although she is rich, she is nice,” says Ki-taek of Song Kang-ho among the snack noodles. “She’s nice because she’s rich,” his wife shoots back. Soon their meal is interrupted. While the film develops into a violent farce, that line remains behind – but the sentiment is in the air.

“That may sound like pun, but it’s a crucial rule,” Song explains, speaking through a translator at the Korean Cultural Institute in London. “If you are rich, it is much easier to be generous, and that translates to being nice. When you are less prosperous, even if you want to be generous, it is very difficult. ”

On the other hand, nobody is really “nice” in Parasite. In the beautiful black comedy thriller of Bong Joon-ho – a precursor in the Oscars’ Best Picture race – the impoverished Kim family is finding a way in the life (and at home) of the much richer parks, with increasingly brutal consequences. The cruel complications of class and wealth abound in an exciting genre film with an intentionally obscure morality.

We first meet the Kims while they fold up pizza boxes for small money in their basement, son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) roaming through the small rooms while trying to poison a neighbor’s wifi. But when his friend, who is about to study abroad, suggests that Ki-woo is taking over his job as an English teacher for well-to-do parks by forging the right qualifications, the family sees an opportunity. Through a fairly inventive schedule, Ki-woo becomes the tutor, his sister Ki-jung the ‘art therapist’, his mother the housekeeper and his father the driver.

They are coming up in the world. Literally. The Kim’s own flat is half above ground, half underground, a sunken place that is often flooded with gassing gas clouds (one of the sideways glances at the “parasite” of the title). The Park House, an architectural miracle built especially for the film, is beautiful above the ground, it is above the most coveted space of all. “It’s an amazing symbolism,” Song says, “because the basement expresses hope but at the same time despair. You’re half above ground, so there’s a potential to go up, but there’s also a potential to get to the absolute basement There is this irony the film has to deal with and I find it very powerful. ”

The purpose-built family house Park in “Parasite” (CJ Entertainment)

The performance of Song is also powerful. A big star in his native South Korea, who played in several other Bong films, including The Host (2006) and Snowpiercer (2013), the 53-year-old is known for playing a kind of all-around-the-edge -everyone. He is not dressed like one today – he is dressed in a cyan mohair jacket and a silk scarf with a pattern – but there is that strange mix of being different and familiarity. Song’s face, with round cheeks that contradict the rest of his sharp features, has a defeated hangdog when he is at rest. But it can change to enchant in a flash; cheeky; cunning. At a crucial point in Parasite, it gets shot through with undiluted anger – although luckily I don’t see this today.

Although Parasite has written history as the first Korean film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, none of its actors have taken a look. E Alex Jung of the New York Times Magazine suggested that “there is an old bias at work that regards Asian people as technical workers – hence the praise for Bong Joon-ho – and refuses to see us as a complete person”. When we meet, the nominations have yet to be announced, but Song is missing when I bring up the subject. “That is Bong Joon-ho’s thing,” he says, “but it is very honorable to receive certain prizes.”

The “Parasite” cast accepts the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a movie (Getty)

Back to the movie then. One of the film’s most important relationships is between Song’s Ki-taek and his boss, Dong-ik (Lee Sun-kyun). They have a cordial, even friendly, dynamic on the surface. But in the end it is transactional, and when Dong-I thinks his driver cannot hear him, he talks about him as if he were human, cruel but casually denounces his odor. It is “like an old radish,” he tells his wife. “No. You know when you cook a cloth? It smells like that.” It’s a comment that will later cause one of the most violent confrontations of the film.

“The scent is something invisible,” Song says. “That’s where the horror lies in this movie. Because something is very powerful, but you can’t see it, but it determines the relationship. That’s where the horror lies, and that’s where the power of it lies.”

Yet he maintains that there are no villains in Parasite. “I don’t think Park is a bad person,” he says. “He is relatively thoughtful, kind and considerate … but behind all this facade, there is a feeling of being hurt between them, and his pride is constantly threatened and challenged, and this accumulates over time.”

So who is the parasite here? “I think in a way,” Song says, “every character is a parasite. The rich family relies on the driver, the maid, and other people, so in a certain sense they are parasites. So no particular character is a parasite. Me I think everyone is. This film is about how we can live together and how people can build symbiotic relationships instead of pointing at someone and calling them a parasite. “

For Song, there is no better summary of this than the statement that Bong issued when Parasite first came out. “This film is a comedy without clowns, a tragedy without villains, all of which lead to a violent tangle and a stubborn dive down the stairs,” he wrote. “Who can point a finger at a struggling family locked in a fight for survival and call them parasites?”

Parasite is in British cinemas on Friday

