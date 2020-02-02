Sonam Kapoor speaks against the wave of violence in India

Sonam Kapoor is one of the celebrities who has been raising her voice against extremism in India for the past few months. Recently, Sonam Kapoor took Twitter to express his opinion against the incident of a man opening fire in Shaheen Bagh, which is considered the center of protests against citizenship. Sonam Kapoor condemned this incident by expressing his sentiment through a tweet that said: “This is something I never imagined would happen in India.” Stop this dangerous and divisive policy. Feed the HATE. If you think you are Hindu, then understand that religion is about Karma and Dharma and this is none of those.

‘While many people appreciated the actress for her stance against violence, a user asked Sonam Kapoor not to teach people what religion said about treating others. Sonam Kapoor did not lose his words and responded abruptly to this comment saying: ‘It is my faith. And you need to learn it. This is not the practice of Hinduism. This is the religion of HATE. “According to the Times of India, the man who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar sang Jai Shri Ram and shouted,” Only Hindus will have a voice in our country “when he was taken into police custody for firing. Near the police barricades in Shaheen Bagh Two days ago, a local contractor had also fired a gun at a group of protesters.

Previously, many Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Tapsee Pannu, Richa Chaddha, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and many others, attended protests in favor of Jawaharlal Nehru University students who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor, where he played the main character of the film in front of Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam Kapoor is known for expressing his opinion about the problems that matter to him. He has often talked about how the image projected on the screen is not the real person. Sonam Kapoor has also spoken against wage parity in Bollywood. A year ago he starred in the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha that supported LGBT rights in desi societies.

