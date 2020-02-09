Sonam Kapoor shares sincere messages for Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte

At a time when Bollywood is obsessed with biographies about cricketers, gangsters and actors, it is interesting how a man from South India, who invested everything to make a machine, arrives on the big screen. Arunachalam Murguanathan is “Padman”, who revolutionized the way we consider the “monthly problems of women.” He dealt with women’s problems, at a time when women felt uncomfortable addressing it.

Akshay Kumar played Arunachalam Murguanathan in the acclaimed film, which got enthusiastic reviews from critics. Now, two years later, Sonam Kapoor, who played the role of Pari in the film, has remembered his experience working with Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and director R Balki.

“Creating a film about social issues has always had its challenges. But as Padman completes 2 years, it has been a truly humiliating experience for me to play the role of Pari,” wrote Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star. “Balki sir, it was a privilege to work with a leader like you along with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. You are and always will be an inspiration to me!”

She added: “Last but not least, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose selfless perseverance for the safety of women in our country was simply extraordinary and I am honored that he has trusted us. Your story. to the world “.

Arunachalam Murguanathan is a story that needed to be told. In addition to introducing sanitary napkins, Arunachalam Murguanathan did not stop there. He then designed a machine that not only helped women obtain affordable pads, but also gave them sustenance. Theirs is a story that deserves celebration and glory of the celluloid, no doubt. One for which Mrs. Funnybones (Twinkle Khanna) of Bollywood will take the credit, considering that she investigated it for her book, and possibly why she decided to choose her star husband to play the unusual “superhero.”

