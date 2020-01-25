Sonam Kapoor lights up our day in bright yellow

When you think of style in Bollywood, there is a name that should always appear and that is none other than Sonam Kapoor. Over her time in the industry, she has carved out a niche and has become the ultimate style icon for many. Whether it comes out in a casual chic look, or goes to the prestigious Cannes Festival in a graceful look, the starlet will leave heads spinning. She saw the release of her highly anticipated film, The Zoya Factor, at the end of last year which marked her return to the big screen after Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

And now the starlet has headed for the fashionable French capital, Paris. The Veere Di Wedding actress is an avid social media user and often uses her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her life with her fans and followers. She shared a series of photos on her account in an outfit that certainly brightens up our day. In the photos, Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing a white and yellow skirt and jacket combo. The Erdem flared skirt sported a floral print which is also featured on the matching jacket.

The jacket is tied at the side at the waist, under which it wears a white turtleneck and is offset by a large lapel. The series of photos shows that the actress is wearing a pair of white boots to complete her look. The look is complete proof that bright, bright colors do not need to be saved for the spring and summer seasons.

The outfit was complemented by a silver neck piece which is hidden under the jacket and only glimpses can be seen in some of the photos. Sonam Kapoor completes her look with semi-parted hair, straightened back and tied in a ponytail. Thank you for brightening up our Sonam day!

