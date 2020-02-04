Sonam Kapoor exudes grace in the latest look

Sonam Kapoor is the protagonist of Bollywood and is a recognized name in the industry. She is known for her bold appearance of dress and never fails to impress with all her bold looks. With the passage of time, her unique sense of style and dress options have led her to become an icon of global style. There is rarely a time when all fans are not in style and always leave their heads spinning every time they leave. Whether you go out with an elegant airport look or decorate the red carpet with a glamorous look, this girl will leave you speechless.

Sonam kapoor

Although he has not yet announced his next project, he saw it for the last time on the big screen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. And now, the star recently went to an awards show, for which he opted for a desi look. The actress of Veere Di Wedding is an avid user of social networks and often uses her Instagram account to share glimpses of her life and her fashion look with her fans and followers. She did the same on this occasion for which she was dressed in a beautiful white sari from the collaboration of Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta.

Sonam kapoor

The sari was in cream and white tones and presented some delicate details of threads at the bottom. The organza sari was combined with a beautiful blouse adorned with printed daisies. The blouse had some extravagant sleeve details and the daisy pattern also appeared along the palu. Sonam Kapoor kept things trouble free and combed her hair with loose curls and picked herself up to give her whole a complete approach. She complemented with pendant earrings and diamond rings and opted for soft smoky eyes. The look was completed with a peach-colored glow and an earthy-colored pout. What do you think of its appearance?

.