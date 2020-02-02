Sonakshi Sinha confirms his digital debut; Here is everything you need to know

The industry rumor has been producing reports that Sonakshi Sinha will make its digital debut soon. And it seems that the wait is finally over. Sonakshi Sinha has finally turned to his social networks to announce his digital debut for the famous filmmaker Reema Kagti.

Sonakshi has taken his Instagram name and posted a picture of the entire cast and crew of his inaugural web series. Sonakshi captioned the image saying: “New Beginnings! SO excited to start our new series for Amazon @primevideoin with this extremely talented group! “

Sonakshi Sinha will make her digital debut with the Rema Kagti web series on Amazon Prime

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8A0VsLAb-H/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

The series that was supposedly titled, Fallen will air on Amazon Prime and is a crime thriller that will also feature actors Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Vijay Verma in key roles.

It is said that the series was produced by Excel movies and Tiger Baby movies. Meanwhile, at the front of the movie, Sonakshi was last seen repeating his iconic role of Rajjo for the Salman police drama franchise Khan Dabangg 3.

Currently, Sonakshi is firing the bust for Ajay Devgn’s era war drama, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. With an impressive set of actors such as Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk and Sonakshi Sinha among others, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is being directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The premiere of the film is scheduled for August 14, 2020.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!