Sona Mohapatra accuses Amul’s new ad of the coronavirus outbreak

India blew up a second group of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from the coronavirus-stricken city of Wuhan on Sunday. A total of 654 people were evacuated. Air India’s first special flight from Wuhan landed in Delhi on February 1 with 324 Indians.

Air India announced Tuesday that the flight from Delhi to Hong Kong will cease on February 8, hours after local authorities have confirmed the death of a patient with the new corona virus.

“Given the coronavirus problem, Air India will discontinue flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on February 7, 2020,” Air India chairman and CEO Ashwani Lohani said on Twitter.

IndiGo previously stopped all three flights between India and China. Air India discontinued its Delhi-Shanghai flight and cut flight operations on the Delhi-Hong Kong route. From February 8, operations on the Delhi-Hong Kong route will also be discontinued.

The death toll in mainland China rose to 563 on Wednesday. Most deaths occurred in Hubei, but there were three deaths elsewhere – in Tianjin and Heilongjiang in the northeast and in Guizhou in the southwest. The virus killed two people outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. Aljazeera reported that at least 25 countries have confirmed coronavirus cases.