Son Samir Dwivedi of congress leader Janardan Dwivedi joins BJP

updated:February 4, 2020, 8:32 PM IST

Senior congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi becomes a member of BJP. (ANI)

New Delhi: Senior congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of general secretary of the saffron party Arun Singh.

“I am joining a political party for the first time … I chose the BJP because I was inspired by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took some very important and daring steps, such as the abolition of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq and CAA, “said Samir Dwivedi.

Samir Dwivedi’s father is a senior congress leader and was party secretary for more than ten years. “This is his independent decision,” said Janardan Dwivedi after his son joined the BJP.

Samir Dwivedi attacked the supporters of the Shaheen Bagh protest and said, “The same people praised China in 1962.”

He asked the women in Shaheen Bagh that Modi had abolished the practice of immediate triple talaq for them, how he could take away their citizenship.

“If we do not support Modi ji today, we will not be able to prevent this fire from spreading in the country,” said Samir Dwivedi, referring to the common turn that some are giving to anti-CAA protests.

In the past, Janardan Dwivedi has shared the stage with RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat during a religious event.

