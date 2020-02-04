‘Son of Ravana’: Ugly Scenes at Lok Sabha as Govt, Oppn Face Off Over’s Controversial Remark BJP Leader

The leaders of the convention party later organized a walk while lifting the slogan ‘Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe’. In the morning, the proceedings were postponed until noon after opposition protest on the issue.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday witnessed opposition riot over controversial remarks by BJP leader Anant Hegde about Mahatma Gandhi, while senior congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called the son of BJP leaders ‘son of Ravana (mythical demon king)’.

“Today they have abused Mahatma Gandhi. They have insulted the Lord Ram bhakt. They are the son of Ravana,” said Chowdhury, who drew a sharp response from the saffron party legislators.

The leaders of the convention party later organized a walk while lifting the slogan ‘Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe’.

In the morning, the proceedings were postponed until noon after opposition protest on the issue.

Most of the time members of Congress, DMK and NCP tried to raise the issue of Hegde’s remarks, but Speaker Om Birla did not allow this. The house also perceived silence as a sign of respect for the deceased souls, including Sultan of Oman Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said.

Shortly after the House condemned the death of former members, protests began. Some conference members showed placards with the text “BJP Party Godse Party” and “Mahatma Gandhi, Amar Rahe.” Amid the commotion, the Speaker suspended the proceedings until noon.

Hegdge recently said at an event in Bengaluru that freedom fighters, who sacrificed nothing, made the country believe it achieved independence through “Upavas Satyagrah,” Gandhi’s favorite form of agitation, and Mahapurush (great person).

The former MP said: “There were two types of freedom fighters, one who believed in Shastra (poor) and another in Shaastra (intellectual motivators).

