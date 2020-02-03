Last year, Hina Khan won people’s hearts with her amazing performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay of Ekta Kapoor. After playing a positive role for Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, his fans did not expect him to play a vampire. However, Khan surprised everyone and nailed the character with his act, beauty and style.

However, last year in March, Hina Khan said goodbye to the show to begin work on her Bollywood debut movie titled ‘Hacked‘. Her fans were disconsolate and missed her a lot on the show. Currently, Komolika’s role is played by Aamna Sharif.

EXCLUSIVE! Hina Khan about Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay: “Sometimes, I want to go back and make a scene, but …”

Koimoi had the opportunity to speak with Hina Khan about the risk of leaving Kasautii when he was so well received and if he wishes to join him again. Hina replied: “Sometimes, I feel like going to play the character. I really enjoyed playing that character.”

She added: “As actors, we have this thing that we have to play only a hero. I don’t know why this mentality. You are an actor, you can even play a negative, positive, antagonist, protagonist. Never mind. That’s why I assumed that role. It was very well received. People loved Komolika. “

Khan shared that he really enjoyed playing that character and declared: “Sometimes, I want to go back and make a scene. But I won’t come back. “

Watch the video to find out what else he said:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCZ5lNZKuHE [/ embed]

In the same interview, Hina Khan talked about being online and how she is used to negativity. The actress also talks about how playing her character Sam in Hacked affected her mentally.

Upon arriving at Hacked, it is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Rohan Shah. The premiere of the film is scheduled for February 7, 2020.

Do you want Hina to return as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Let us know in the comments below.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!