Something that may need to be improved on the recruitment route

Michigan football is not where it wants to be. That is not news.

The team is from a 9-4 season, and hope that things will turn around soon is in the hands of recruiting classes that have not gone as coaches would hope. The Wolverines landed the No. 14 recruitment class this year, according to 247Sports. Michigan had class 8 in 2019, no. 22 in 2018, no. 5 in 2017, no. 8 in 2016 and no. 37 in 2015.

What has led to such rising and falling recruitment trends? Well, according to Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press, much of it is because the team has lost part of its shine in southern states.

As Sabin notes in the article, when Harbaugh took over the Wolverines program in 2015, he immediately made an impression in southern states, where talent is abundant. Since then, however, Michigan has developed pipeline states in the northeast, in states such as New Jersey, but former strongholds in southern states such as Texas and Florida have been lost.

Another problem that Sabin notes is that many players from southern states – Alabama for example – eventually leave the Wolverines program to return home.

Nico Collins, a resident of Alabama, is one of the few who chose to stay put.

“People growing up in Alabama are going to Alabama,” Collins, a former four-star perspective who led the Wolverines in touchdown receptions in 2019, told Freep. “I mainly saw this as an opportunity to be different. And I feel like I did that. I chose Michigan, I did what was best for me. “

The class of Michigan in 2019 consisted of four players from Florida and four from Georgia. The 2018 class had three of both states. However, the 2020 class only had one from a ‘southern’ state.

It’s not an established fact that Michigan is struggling in the south and therefore struggling to attract the best nation in the country, but it is certainly a trend to watch. They hired Brian Jean-Mary to coach the linebackers after the season and he has experience in Texas and Florida, so maybe Michigan knows it should be better down there.

Speaking of recruitment, Michigan’s 2020 class was split into an article from The Detroit News, and the article contained some superlatives that fans of Michigan might want to see.

An interesting note is that the article prefers walk-on quarterback Peyton Smith, a recruit from Traverse City Central. Smith has strong family ties and the article refers to him as the walk-on to know:

Traverse City Central quarterback Peyton Smith visited Michigan last weekend and the staff constantly called him “rough diamond.”

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Smith passed 1,432 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for another 322 yards and three touchdowns. When Michigan coaches reviewed his film and saw it was available, they were allegedly surprised that he had no FBS offer.

Davenport, Northwood, Saginaw Valley State and Hillsdale offered. Penn and Dartmouth have expanded the possibilities of the Ivy League. Smith’s eldest brother, Travis, signed with Wake Forest from Ithaca High and another older brother Jake is currently the quarterback at Harvard.

Here are some comments:

► Where does the class come from: Represented States (11): Michigan (4), Maryland (4), Massachusetts (3), New Jersey (3), New York (2), California (2), Colorado (1), Florida (1), Hawaii ( 1), Illinois (1), Virginia (1)

► By position: Quarterback (1), receding (1), wide receiver (3), tight end (1), offensive line (3), defensive line (4), linebacker (4), defensive back (6)

► Highest recruit: OT Jeffrey Persi (6-7)

► Heaviest recruit: OL Zak Zinter (300 pounds)

► Fastest recruit: WR Roman Wilson (4.37 40)

► First commit (who signed): CB Andre Seldon (verbally committed June 20, 2018)

► Latest commit: CB Darion Green-Warren (January 4)

► Most offers: DE Braiden McGregor (36)

► Earliest offer from Michigan: LB Kalel Mullings (January 20, 2017)

► Latest offer from Michigan: QB Dan Villari (December 18, 2019)

Rivals.com recently broke a conversation with the offensive line coach from Michigan, Ed Warinner. Note that Warinner has discussed the status of a few players that the Wolverines may have to rely on in 2020.

At Jalen Mayfield, Michigan’s only returning starter in the offensive line:

“Jalen started every race and he had a great track”, offensive line coach U-M Ed Warinner told Jon Jansen on the podcast In The Trenches. “Sometimes boys who start for the first time can make a line line in the middle of the season and cannot keep growing, but he played his best football for us in November. If you go back and watch the tape against Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State and Alabama, he played high-level football.

About Andrew Stueber, who missed last year due to an ACL tear:

“His rehab is going well, everything is going well,” Warinner said. “He may have limited availability in the spring, but the only thing I don’t want to do is chase him back. I mean, he’ll be a bit right on the edge of when he could or could not compete full-go in contact when the We will be very careful with him, but we will try to do as much as possible without jeopardizing him, because we do not want to lose him anymore and then we will lose him for the season. back in the swing in the spring, but I don’t see him involved in scrimmaging or full-go competition. “