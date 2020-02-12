“Something is being done” with Cowboys

Tim Heitman-VS TODAY Sport

Contract discussions between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott is one of the largest NFL storylines this season. The Cowboys hope to be able to contract him soon and even Prescott is confident that something will happen.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones recently hinted that contract talks were about to warm up, even after the star quarterback frustrated the organization. Fortunately for Dallas, Prescott believes he will be with the Cowboys in 2020, no matter what the shake.

“I have faith in my office, my agents, my team. I have faith in the Cowboys, something is being done, “said Prescott, via Yahoo Sports. “… something is being done. We’re not going to sit here and put a number on it, something will happen. “

The Cowboys have the option to apply the $ 27 million franchise tag to Prescott, which is a possibility if conversations don’t progress far enough before the free agency starts. It is clear that both parties want to leave this issue behind with a long-term agreement that could make Prescott one of the best-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Prescott reportedly won’t ask the Cowboys for $ 40 million a season, but he knows he deserves to be paid as a franchise quarterback. Now it’s just a matter of when the Cowboys will finally realize it.