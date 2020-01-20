Someone keeps throwing turnips and Swedes to moving cars

Damage to a police vehicle by the Vega thrown (Image: @ 50bikecop)

Police are looking for a mysterious vegetable pitcher who continues to throw turnips and Swedes into vehicles.

Now there have been 17 incidents in which large vegetables were thrown from the road to cars in Deven since November last year.

In the last incident, a Swede was thrown at an armed police response patrol who was responding to an emergency on Sunday night, breaking his windshield and causing 500 pounds of damage.

A fellow officer of the armed response unit said that those in the car at the time were “fine, but very upset” and could not attend the incident they had been called to.

All vegetables have been thrown in the A380 between Newton Abbot and Torquay.

A spokesman for the Devon and Cornwall police said: “ At 20:40 on January 19, the windshield of a marked police vehicle was damaged by an object, believed to be a Swede, thrown from the side of the road when driving on Hellevoetsluis Way, Torquay.

Large tubers have been thrown into cars (Image: Getty)

Damage to the windshield will cost approximately £ 500 (Image: @ 50bikecop)

‘The vehicle was headed for another call and windshield damage is estimated at £ 500.

“The officers continue their consultations and request that anyone with information contact the police.”

Last month, a motorist was driving home when a Swede crashed into the side of his silver Range Rover.

In a third incident, another motorist said a turnip had been thrown from a bridge that damaged his car.

“This is now the 17th incident recorded since November 6, 2019 in which objects were thrown at vehicles in the A380 between Newton Abbot and Torquay,” the police spokesman said.

‘A considerable amount of damage to the vehicles has been caused and this has the potential to cause a serious accident.

‘Objects have been thrown from several bridges at different times on different days of the week.

“Work continues to identify criminals.”