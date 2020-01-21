Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport

Let the gambling begin, ladies and gentlemen. Super Bowl LIV is here and someone has already made a big bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Action Network’s Darren Rovell said The Mirage made a $ 150,000 bet on the chief’s money line in Las Vegas. If the chiefs won, that person would raise $ 120,000.

JUST IN: @TheMirageLV in Vegas has wagered $ 150,000 on the chief’s moneyline and would raise $ 120,000 if they beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl (via @BetMGM)

The Chiefs are easy favorites (-1.5) to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV, which takes place on February 2nd in Miami, Florida.

It’s going to be a strength-to-strength match, with Kansas City’s electrifying offense against the NFL’s stifling defense. With great superstars in both teams, it promises to be one of the most memorable super bowls in recent history.