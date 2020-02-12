Someone called Ratan Tata “Chhotu” on Instagram and this is how the Business Tycoon responded

How someone behaves with others after being in a dominant position, also says a lot about them. Apart from his business affairs, industrial Ratan Tata often makes headlines for his humble outlook on life.

The Emeritus president of Tata Sons won the netizens by preaching kindness in response to the name “Chhotu” by a social media user.

Ratan Tata recently surpassed 1 million followers on his personal Instagram handle and went to the photo sharing app to commemorate the milestone.

He shared a picture of himself and wrote his gratitude in the caption. He wrote: “I just saw that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This great online family was not what I expected when I came to Instagram and I want to thank you.”

He added that he believed that the “quality of connections” that one can make in the “age of the internet” is much greater than a certain number.

“Being part of your community and learning from you is really exciting,” he wrote, adding that he hoped his journey would continue with his online community.

The message has produced several responses, but one of them caused chaos on the page.

An Instagram user wrote: “Congratulations Chhotu” with a heart emoji. She was immediately attacked by Instagram users who called the comment “shameful” and “disrespectful.”

The user under attack, however, defended her use of “Chhotu” by calling it an engaging term and writing that since Ratan Tata was an “idol for everyone,” she could say anything out of love.

Because criticism of her choice of words did not stop, Tata herself responded in the chain.

He wrote: “There is a child in all of us”. He then asked everyone to treat the ‘young lady with respect’.

His comment received appreciation and received thousands of likes.

