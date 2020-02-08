‘Some things never change’: hitting tendulkar after 5 years will make you nostalgic

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was refilled after more than 5 years on Sunday to club into a charity competition to help the victims of devastating forest fires that have engulfed Australia since the last six months.

Tendulkar, who had taken over the coaching duties in the Ponting XI versus Gilchrist XI bushfire bash at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, closed his retirement and hit the field to hit the ground to help the noble goal.

In a rare appearance, Li’l Master wore the Australian green and gold to Aussie star all-rounder and 2019 Women’s Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry in the over and her former teammate Alex Blackwell.

Competitors on the field, friends off! Had a lot of fun coming together for a goal like the Bushfire Relief. Please contribute to the #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/VpYZMteFCY

– Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 9 February 2020

Tendulkar meant business from the start and started his 1-over innings during the matchbreak with a limit – thanks to a misfield.

Sachin is bad with a border! Https: //t.co/HgP8Vhnk9s #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/4ZJNQoQ1iQ

– cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020

Watching him clubbing after half a decade brought the good old nostalgia to desi fans who couldn’t control their excitement on social media.

Sachin plays with a Kookaburra bat in Australia. Nice. #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/waaffW6VKb

– Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) 9 February 2020

61840 runs171 centuries4 World Cup trophies and billions of memories … in one frame Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky ponting @ sachin_rt # BigAppeal | # BushfireCricketBashpic.twitter.com / 8zlPPDTgzD

– Sachin Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) 9 February 2020

If after years I see sachin hit #BigAppeal @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/m3Mkp1mNm5

– பஞ்சுமிட்டாய் (@aravindslm) 9 February 2020

Thank you Sachin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OCigLJQhBz

– Tauseef Thug (@ThugTwits) 9 February 2020

Sachin Tendulkar full innings #BushfireCricketBash # U19CWCFinal #india #Sachin #EllysePerry #Australia #god #cricket pic.twitter.com/i50zIQnOtU

– Ramkumar (@ Ramkuma85923670) February 9, 2020

Australians respect Sachin Tendulkar >>>> every other Indian player

-. (@imvk__) February 9, 2020

Something never changes @sachin_rt #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/kNpWr0PXxN

– Mumbai Indians TN (@ MumbaiIndiansTN) February 9, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar could even play The Leg Glance with a Waking Stick – rightly said by Waqar Younis pic.twitter.com/Nd7Jgiybq0

– Sachin Tendulkar fan club (@OmgSachin) 9 February 2020

Other legends that adorned the charity competition included Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Adam Gilchrist, Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Ricky Ponting.

Great day with the legends of the game! Thank you world for raising almost nearly 8 million dollars for the forest fires! Humanity at its best when we need each other ❤️ @Sachin_rt @BrianLara @RickyPonting pic.twitter.com/CZGB8kht2u

– yuvraj singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) February 9, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, in a video posted by the Australian Women’s Cricket Team, Perry praised for supporting the cause and asked the 46-year-old to come up with the bat again.

“Hey Sachin, it’s great to have you here in Australia to support the Bushfire competition.”

“I know you’re coaching one of the teams, but some of us were chatting around last night and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you possibly retire for one in the innings here at Junction Oval,” she added to it.

Not our day today, but we’re preparing for a big day tomorrow with the Bushfire Cricket Bash right after our must-win match against England! @Sachin_rt, like a hit in the middle to trade a few more dollars for bushfire affected communities? 👉 https://t.co/aKGDE5AH4f pic.twitter.com/RtAxyot7ow

– Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) 8 February 2020

