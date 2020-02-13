Some subway police departments consider investigating controversial face recognition technology

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – New face recognition technology praised by the police and strongly criticized by advocates of privacy across the country may find its way to the Kansas City subway.

The system is called Clearview AI and is an app-accessible database that allows officers to plug in an image of almost any person and retrieve that person’s identity in seconds by combing the public internet, with a great focus on social media.

Clearview AI technology scans publicly available images from the internet and social media, and analyzes face data for unique markings and distinguishing features that it can use to identify individuals. The more photos of an identified face of a platform such as Facebook, the greater the chance that the system will match an unidentified photo uploaded by officers.

With its large dependence on media on social platforms, this means that users of Twitter, Facebook and many other social networks are in the system. Those technical giants do not like what Clearview AI does and claim it violates the terms of service for their systems.

The tech founder, Hoan Ton-That, told CNN in a recent interview that the technology is not scary and can help the police.

“I understand people who are concerned about privacy,” said Ton-That. “The reason and purpose we have found is to really help the police in solving crimes.”

Although the technology may seem like science fiction, it may soon be on the horizon where the police can use an app on their phone and find identities in seconds. Some call that scenario the end of privacy.

Clearview AI claims that 600 departments across the country use their app. KCTV5 News sent open archiving requests to some of the largest police services in Kansas City to see if any of them are using it.

KCTV5 News learned that the Kansas City police are not using it. KCK police officials not only said they were not using it, but neither officers nor IT department staff had even heard of the system

It is clear that other departments have heard of it as KCTV5 News after requesting emails about Clearview AI, which are public archives.

Overland Park police have 1105 emails with the term “Clearview” department officials told KCTV5 News.

“Overland Park City Police do not have an official Clearview App account,” a statement from the department said. “Several of our officers have reviewed the free trial period, trying to investigate the potential for use in solving crimes and missing persons.”

Independence Police don’t use it, but they have emails about that technology.

The police department of Lee’s Summit uses a free trial version and notes in a statement to KCTV5 News that “they have been using a limited trial version of ClearView AI for about 3 months.” The department refused to sit down and discuss whether they have solved crimes using the technology.

Many praise face recognition technology as a game changer, so they no longer have nameless suspects. But in addition to privacy issues, others wonder how well the technology really works.

A recent Washington Post article reviewed a federal study on facial recognition technology that concluded that Asian and African Americans were 100 times more likely to be misidentified. It is even worse with Indians.

Former federal prosecutor became criminal defender John Osgood told KCTV5 News that he was surprised to hear that a system like Clearview AI is being used in Lee’s Summit, and notes earlier controversies surrounding similar technology.

“Apparently there are problems with incorrect identification, although they deny it. They claim that their technology is 100% accurate, but Amazon tried it a year or two ago and had significant wrong identifications within it, “Osgood explained.” They ran it, test against the Congress of all things, and they identified a congressman wrong.”

That stunt brought big news, in which the ACLU had a field day with 28 congress members who were incorrectly linked to mugshots and incorrectly spelled the word “recognition” in their graphic representation to underline that point. Representative Lacy Clay from Missouri and Senator Pat Roberts from Kansas were among those who were misidentified in the Amazon face recognition software.

Clearview AI promises it’s better that that mess. The ACLU challenged the company this week for independent rigorous testing. In the meantime, law enforcement agencies across the country use this technology because Clearview pushes free testing.

