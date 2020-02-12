Some state-supplied coronavirus test kits don’t work as expected, according to the CDC

Some of the corona virus test kits that are shipped to laboratories across the country do not work as they should, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a result, the CDC is rebuilding parts of the test kits after some ambiguous test results have been obtained.

The kits were shipped to the states to speed up the testing process, CDC’s Nancy Messonnier told reporters on Wednesday. States found the mistake during the review process. When countries receive a test kit for quality control, they first check whether it works.

“When some states did this, we received feedback that it wasn’t – that it wasn’t working as expected. In particular, some state health laboratories in the state did not get conclusive results, which means that the test results did not come back as false positive or false negative, but they were read as inconclusive, ”said Messonnier.

Some states have informed the CDC that they have not been able to validate the test, and the agency is restoring a reagent used in the test that does not work consistently.

Not all states are affected. The Illinois Department of Health said it had had no problems with the kits and is continuing to test for the coronavirus.

State laboratories that have successfully verified that the kit works can proceed with the tests. Those who have not yet been successful will have to wait for the CDC to deliver the replacement components. The CDC has not confirmed how many countries have been affected or when they will receive the replacement components.

“We have multiple levels of quality control to identify problems like this,” said Messonnier. “We are investigating all of these problems to understand what went wrong and to prevent the same things from happening in the future.”

Because it was part of the verification process, the tests were not performed on actual clinical samples from potential patients, she said.

Fourteen coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States, the most recent of which was reported among US evacuees at a San Diego County base in Southern California.

The patient belongs to a group under federal quarantine orders after returning from the coronavirus epicenter in Wuhan, China, on a flight chartered by the State Department. The flight arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on February 7th.

More than 1,300 people have died from the virus and over 60,000 have been infected – the vast majority in mainland China.

The World Health Organization and the United States have declared the outbreak to be a public health emergency.