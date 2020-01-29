Some snow and rain towers on the way

Storms follow the southern part of the region, but we expect a few

showers.

As we progress

the rest of the week we will be watching a big complex storm

which moves in the middle of the country. Although the center of the

the storm is going to pass south of the Commonwealth I expect a little bit of

precipitation will be projected north into the region early Thursday morning. The timing of a small pocket of energy will be

the early hours of Thursday morning so the result will be a little snow. Not looking at a lot of snow, actually

being called gusts for most of the region. The possibility of accumulating snow will be

the NRV and the Highlands and that should only be about an inch or two.

As the day progresses, the sky will clear and the temperatures

will go up in the low 40s Thursday. A quiet day awaits you for Friday

but the clouds will move as the day progresses before another rain is forecast

for Saturday. The storm responsible for

the event on Saturday will go up the coast and release the moisture from our

way. The rush of choice for now

is mainly rain, but mountain snow is likely. The mix of rain and slow along the

Highways 77, 81 and 64 will make driving difficult, so be prepared for

deal with some slippery roads on Saturday.

Moving in Groundhog Day (some may call it Super Bowl Sunday

this year) there should be a good mix of clouds and sun. The summits will be where they should be early

February, leading in the upper 40s.

Warmer conditions kick off new work week, but rain can cool us down

when we arrive late Tuesday to Wednesday.

John Carroll

Chief Meteorologist

follow us on

Twitter and like us on Facebook

www.facebook.com/wfxrnews

https://twitter.com/WFXRWeather

Make sure to download the WFXR app on your mobile device so

you can stay ahead of storms.