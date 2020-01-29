Some snow and rain towers on the way

Storms follow the southern part of the region, but we expect a few
showers.
As we progress
the rest of the week we will be watching a big complex storm
which moves in the middle of the country. Although the center of the
the storm is going to pass south of the Commonwealth I expect a little bit of
precipitation will be projected north into the region early Thursday morning. The timing of a small pocket of energy will be
the early hours of Thursday morning so the result will be a little snow. Not looking at a lot of snow, actually
being called gusts for most of the region. The possibility of accumulating snow will be
the NRV and the Highlands and that should only be about an inch or two.
As the day progresses, the sky will clear and the temperatures
will go up in the low 40s Thursday. A quiet day awaits you for Friday
but the clouds will move as the day progresses before another rain is forecast
for Saturday. The storm responsible for
the event on Saturday will go up the coast and release the moisture from our
way. The rush of choice for now
is mainly rain, but mountain snow is likely. The mix of rain and slow along the
Highways 77, 81 and 64 will make driving difficult, so be prepared for
deal with some slippery roads on Saturday.
Moving in Groundhog Day (some may call it Super Bowl Sunday
this year) there should be a good mix of clouds and sun. The summits will be where they should be early
February, leading in the upper 40s.
Warmer conditions kick off new work week, but rain can cool us down
when we arrive late Tuesday to Wednesday.
John Carroll
Chief Meteorologist
