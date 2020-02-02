Some people in Delhi are more interested in publicity than work, says Nitish Kumar

The president of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the prime minister of Bihar were in the national capital to campaign for party candidate SCL Gupta for the polls of 8 February in Delhi.



updated:February 2, 2020, 10:13 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and others are hurled during an election campaign rally preceding the upcoming elections in Delhi, on Sunday in Burari in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: His excavation in Delhi, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, digging up with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said Sunday that some people are interested in publicity and have doubted the work of the city government in the past five years.

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief was here to campaign for party candidate SCL Gupta for the polls of 8 February in Delhi. Gupta disputes the elections of the Sangam Vihar constituency in South Delhi.

“Some people are more interested in publicity and advertising. We don’t,” Kumar said without mentioning Kejriwal. “Those who have been mandated to rule Delhi have done nothing,” he said.

The BJP disputes the polls in Delhi in collaboration with the JD (U) and the Lok Janshakti party. That Bihar is a poor state has done phenomenal work in the areas of education, electricity and health and strengthening the road and transport infrastructure, Kumar said.

BJP chairman JP Nadda and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan were also present at the public meeting.

