Some GMs will give start-up money to the Seahawks LT George Fant in free agency

Alistair Corp, owner of the Field Gulls, told us on Wednesday whether Green Bay Packers right-hander Bryan Bulaga could be an option for the free-standing Seattle Seahawks. Some fans loved the idea, while others hated it, and of course the discussion turned to the Hawks’ offensive linemen in George Fant and Germain Ifedi.

During the discussion, the question was asked whether or not a team would be ready to give Fant an opportunity to start left tackle in 2020, given that he had failed to align the starting lineup in Seattle. As was the case with Chris Hubbard during the 2018 offseason, a general manager will likely be willing to give Fant a contract to be a entry level contract based on their respective measures at the time of the agency appointment.

George Fant vs Chris Hubbard free agency comps

Event

Fant

Hubbard

Event

Fant

Hubbard

size

6047

6034

Weight

296

286

40 times

4.84

4.95

Bench representatives

22

21

Vertical

37

28.5

wide

119

108

Shuttle bus

4.54

4.69

3 cones

7.2

7.52

Games

46

40

departures

16

14

Snaps played

1507

1145

Age in first year of contract

27

27

PFF Grade in Season before free agency

62.2

67.5

APY

???

$ 7.5M

And, if the numbers are enough for the fans, here are some highlights for Fant that are of the type that his agent could use to sell his potential and potential to the general managers of the league. Jumping right into it, here are a few snippets of what Fant did on the field against NFL players.

Obviously, at over 320 pounds, he’s a lot heavier than a linebacker, so I’m going to focus on what he can do against defensive linemen from now on.

It’s Fant embarrassing a first round choice, and here he puts another first round choice, Nick Bosa, on the field.

You want more?!?!? Do you think that one strong point against a choice of first round will not be enough to sell a GM?

Here is the defensive rookie of the year and professional bowling player Nick Bosa goes to the ground. pic.twitter.com/Dcr4RRSNIl

– John P. Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) February 13, 2020

Not convinced? Okay.

How about looking at yet another former first-round pick, Marcus Davenport.

But let’s look at it against the others. Here he is, facing the former choice of the first round Marcus Davenport (6 bags in 2019) which holds up well. pic.twitter.com/k8iqC96Gla

– John P. Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) February 13, 2020

And another victory for Fant against Davenport.

Continuing, we can find highlights recognizing the move.

And he has the speed and the recognition to handle the blow.

On this one, the defender slides and the speed with which Fant jumps on him is impressive (Fant regularly picked up stunts without problem, I’m just too lazy to catch more clips and I love this one). pic.twitter.com/RuPNMa32ry

– John P. Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) February 13, 2020

And we can continue to grind the film to find extracts from his victories against Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon.

And while Olivier Vernon’s best days as a pass defender have been with the Dolphins, Fant keeps him at bay for just under five seconds on this game (snap to throw times at about 4.95 seconds). pic.twitter.com/qferjLnXUJ

– John P. Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) February 13, 2020

To make a long story short, Fant has the physical and athletic profiles that Scouts look for in tackles at the top, and in the past four years has grown from a completely gross lineman with only one season of tight play. to college to his credit. left starter tackle in NFL Playoffs. Although he recorded only four starts on the offensive line in 2019, these four starts were against the following teams:

These four teams all finished in the top half of the NFL generating pressure in 2019. Players they faced in these starts include Matthew Judon, Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, Nick Bosa, Derek Barnett and a crowd others the runners that the directors general can watch Fant take on on film. They certainly won’t see him win every repeat against each defender, but at least a handful of GMs will see enough wins and enough potential in the gang that will be contracted to start tackling left next season.

There will likely be half a dozen teams looking for a new tackle for this off-season, including the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, to name a few. All it takes is for a GM to consider Fant as a tackle left, and with the poor quality of left tackles under 30 expected to be free agents in March, some GMs will pay Fant in according to its potential.

In addition, while I’m on the subject, Fant has specifically stated that he is looking to start in the left tackle.

It’s not about playing quarterback (I don’t think so) but George has made it clear that he wants to start LT in 2020. It probably won’t happen in Seattle https://t.co/ Ok5276NCti

– Andy Patton (@andypattonSEA) February 11, 2020

His exact words on wanting to tackle left tackle were:

“I was able to show my confidence in the left tackle this year,” said Fant. “I have to show that I am a left tackle in this league. I feel like I’m starting out in this league. I could show it in a few games. “

I still see the idea that the team can bring Fant back as a right tackle for 2020 and then move it to 2021, but from Fant’s point of view there is no guarantee that the left tackle point is open for the Seahawks in 2021. Duane Brown is contracted with 2021, unless he announces that 2020 is Brown’s last season, Fant would return without any guarantees from the role he expressly wants. Which is to say that Fant probably played his last game in a Seahawks uniform because the position he wants to play is filled for the foreseeable future.