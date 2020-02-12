Some Democrats fear the effects of Sanders on top of the ticket

DENVER, Colo. – Senator Bernie Sanders’ revival in the presidential nomination process causes alarm in the Democratic Party, with many warnings that a ticket led by the self-proclaimed socialist can be devastating for the party’s chances of winning the senate and holding the house November.

In fearful conspiracies, concerned Democrats share their concerns that Sanders’ socialist label and unyielding embrace of controversial proposals such as’ ‘Medicare for Al’ ‘and the Green New Deal will ward off voters in the prosperous, temperate districts that have turned control over the House 2018 and in closely divided states where Republican senators are vulnerable.

The independent Vermont narrowly won New Hampshire Tuesday after a strong show in Iowa and is generally regarded as a front runner, along with former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“I am a proud capitalist,” said freshman Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, in stark contrast to Sanders. McAdams, who supports former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg, and whose Salt Lake City district is one of the most difficult for democrats to defend, said having a liberal like Sanders on top of his party’s ticket “probably gives me more chances would give to “show my independence from the party.”

Another freshman from a competitive district, Rep. Tom Malinowski, DN.J., said Democrats need a presidential candidate who “doesn’t scare all those future former Republicans more than Trump scares them.” And while recognizing that Republicans are planning to tare everything Democrats with the socialist label: “There is one candidate for whom that would not be a lie.”

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Who supports the candidacy of former vice president Joe Biden, this week warned a group of Democratic voters in Carson City, Nevada, that with Sanders on top of the ticket, “you’re not going to take back the senate. There is no way, because everyone will be used with the same brush. We will probably lose seats in the house. “

Other democrats are more concise in private conversations. One house democrat said that colleagues from swing districts are afraid of the prospects of a Sanders nomination, while another said that moderates are increasingly worried that a Sanders candidacy will win their prospects of winning the White House and maintaining it. House would destroy. Lawmakers insisted on anonymity to describe private conversations.

The jitters of democrats make republicans rub their hands in delight.

“It is every Republican dream come true,” said Rep.

Republicans are facing a tough fight in conquering control of the House, leading Democrats 232-197, with an independent and five job openings. GOP controls Senate 53-47 and is elected to retain its majority.

Biden supporters are happy to use the fear of Sanders’ impact on the party’s power in Congress as a tool to strengthen support.

Representative Ami Bera, D-California, who approved Biden, said that if Sanders were nominated, Democrats from temperate districts “might have to walk away from our candidate to be elected.” And he added: “It is very unlikely that Bernie Sanders will moderate his views too.”

Congress Democrats have little to gain by openly despising the man who might be their presidential candidate, and they say they are not sure what they could do that would be effective. Any move to derail his candidacy that could be traced to them would undoubtedly make Sanders and his passionate supporters angry and risk the anger that the party divided in 2016, when some Sanders supporters never supported Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee.

Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., President of the Democrats’ Campaign Weapon, underlined a reluctance to speak critically about Sanders and asked questions about the impact of his appointment on the prospects of her candidates. “We still have a long way to go before we know who our candidate is,” she said.

Asked how many nervous legislators expressed her concerns about Sanders, Bustos waited four seconds before replying: “We have discussions about the nominee, but, you know, it varies.”

Although many Democrats are reluctant to openly express dissatisfaction with Sanders, members of the House have spoken with their feet.

Sanders has notes from just seven members of the House, all members of the progressive caucus from safe Democratic districts. Biden, on the other hand, has the support of 41 members of the House, and has raised a point of support by seven lawmakers from swing districts. Bloomberg, who hopes to poach Biden’s position as the moderate alternative to Sanders, has collected the last nine notes from House members, five of whom occupy rocking seats.

Progressive people claim that the fears are exaggerated. Republicans tried to bind Democrats to socialism and liberal goals such as Medicare for All during the 2018 campaign, yet Democrats won a large majority in the House. And they claim that nominating Sanders could change the electorate in a way that helps the party.

“They don’t want someone who is sold out,” Sanders said support Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., A member of the “team” of young liberal freshmen. She added, “Please don’t just talk about convincing Trumpers and the self-employed” to be open to an alternative candidate. “What about convincing Democrats who are not engaged.”

“The most important thing for Democrats to take the senate back is the rise,” said Mike Lux, a liberal strategist who named Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren supports in the presidential race. “We must have a very energetic rise from the Democratic base, a lot of young people coming out, not only in the presidential race, but also continuing to vote.”

Still, Sanders’ agenda is far from shared. Several prominent Democratic senate recruits, such as former astronaut Mark Kelly in Arizona, former state of Cal. Cunningham in North Carolina and former John Hickenlooper government in Colorado have explicitly distanced themselves from positions of Sanders as Medicare for All.

Hickenlooper, the likely Democratic nominee against Republican senator Cory Gardner, targeted Sanders during his own brief bid for the presidential nomination last year. During a Democratic debate last summer, Hickenlooper warned that Sanders’ program would be ‘a disaster’ at the polls.

“If you force Americans to make these radical changes,” Hickenlooper said, “they won’t come along.”

Gardner, generally regarded as the most endangered Republican senator, openly begs Sanders to be the candidate. “In 2018, Cory said” the most dangerous thing that would happen in the 2016 US presidential election was the normalization of socialism by Bernie Sanders, “said Gardrod, campaign spokesman, Jerrod Dobkin. “Two years later, Cory was proved right.”

Democrats skeptical about Sanders emphasized that the appointment process has just begun.

Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, who this year is considered the most endangered democratic senate, has endorsed Biden, an old friend. He said he would not play ‘what-if-games’ over the top of the ticket and how this could affect his chances in deep red Alabama.

“I still think Biden will be the nominee,” said Jones. “I still think that the moderate voice that is there will eventually wear.”

Fram reported from Washington.

