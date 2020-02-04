Some Caucus results in Iowa are “released by Democrats after 4 p.m. after chaotic night.”

Democrats have said they plan to release most – but not all – of the delayed results of the Iowa caucuses at 4 p.m. local time.

In an announcement threatening to add more confusion to the vote in Iowa, officials from the Iowa Democratic Party said they hoped to make 50 percent of the results public by sixteen local time (5:00 PM EST).

“We’re going to release the majority of the results we have at 4 p.m.,” party chairman Troy Price told presidential campaigns during a conference call on Monday morning.

He said the party “collected paper documents from more than 1,600 caucus sites” to ensure we had all documented information available.

He added, “We want to get some results there.”

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O’Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red (republican) state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

During his campaign, the New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

The announcement came after a night of chaos and embarrassment for Democrats, about what would have been a showcase for the party because it held its first vote in the 2020 cycle.

But when the minutes became hours on Monday night and there were no results, candidates who wanted to take flights to New Hampshire and continued their presidential campaigns spoke to supporters without knowing exactly how well they had done.

Several of them – including Bernie Sanders – claimed a kind of victory in the competition, which is viewed on a large scale and which usually boosts the winning campaigns when they visit New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

As it is, with only partial results being released, and with campaigns that immediately involve their legal teams in discussions with the state party, there is a chance that some supporters will not believe which details are now being made public.

American elections: what is the Iowa caucus?

Social media are already enlightened with conspiracy theories about whether the delay was a post from the Democratic establishment to undermine Mr Sanders’ campaign. In 2016 hacked emails showed that several officials within the so-called neutral Democratic National Committee had worked against Mr. Sanders, and for Hillary Clinton.

When he left Iowa, Mr. Sanders said he was “disappointed” by the problem and said it was important that the officials “find out”.

In Nevada, which also holds caucus instead of a normal mood, officials quickly tried to remove the fear of a repeat of the chaos of Monday evening when people vote on February 22. with reporting their caucus results Monday “will not happen in Nevada”.

Nevada Democratic party chairman William McCurdy II said Tuesday morning in a statement that Nevada would not use the same app or vendor as in the Iowa caucus.

The party had previously announced plans to use an app to chart the results at caucuses, as Iowa did, along with a second app that would be pre-loaded on tablets that were available for voters to use on caucus. sites for four days of early voting.

Meanwhile, Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, who serves the four early voting states, tried to cash in on the misery of his rivals by stepping up his multi-million-dollar campaign in battlefield states.

.