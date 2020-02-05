Solving John Schneider: How the Seahawks fared in the first round of the NFL draft

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at the 10 drafts that John Schneider made as general manager of the Seattle Seahawks. The goal is simply to observe patterns that have become apparent over time – both success and failure – due to the trends that Schneider has in the project. More specifically, we are interested in how the Seahawks assessed talent: (1) in specific rounds, (2) by position, and (3) in upward or downward trading.

General John and the building of an empire, part 1: the first choice

Here is an overview of the most recent versions of Seahawk:

As well as the first years of the door that made Schneider famous in Seattle:

The first Seattle selections are of particular interest because of Schneider’s perceived insistence on negotiating, and because the fans are still not on Germain Ifedi. Look.

The Seahawks’ first selections (including the 14th overall Earl Thomas) are as follows:

Schneider has only seven rounds to evaluate, and it’s two in one year. So, 60% of the time, Schneider took a first-round player and 40% of the time, he either dropped (2017) or traded the choice earlier (Jimmy Graham for the 31st in 2015, etc.).

There is also this sequence to consider:

Horrible this season of false projects already there. Annual PSA: If a simulation does not expect the #Seahawks to negotiate a first-round choice, find another draft version.

SEA has swapped its first round pick into 8 consecutive projects.

The Seahawks have their 27th pick. They almost never have 27 guys ranked 1st round

So Schneider likes to move a lot. We will see the effectiveness of this later. But once the Seahawks have finally made their selection, how is Schneider as a top talent assessor?

Inconsistent.

Russell Okung – Left tackles are one of the most difficult positions to find, and Okung was a good position. Pro Bowler twice, nine-year-old starter, and had only missed seven games in his last six years until he was injured for much of 2019. He also had a full season without penalty AND a whole season without false starts. Many Seahawk fans would donate part of their subscriptions so that an offensive lineman does none of these things. A

Earl thomas – The A plus of A plusses. Nothing to add.

James Carpenter – Carpenter was drafted as a tackle but was only rejected as a goalkeeper. Seattle did not exercise the 5th year option on its recruit contract. He has never earned more than $ 5.5 million, and PFF ranks him at the bottom of the average year after year. It is a very good career as an average starter in a difficult position, but it is not very good as a 25th overall choice. VS-

Bruce Irvin – Although he never became a specialist in high-end rushes, Irvin had a productive rookie season and was generally a very helpful player. We could hope for some sort of Pro Bowl or something, but alas. Irvin was part of the 2012 All-Rookie team, was in the NFL top 100 once (2018) and was an AFC player of the week. He also had six forced escapees in 2016, which seems to be something else Seattle could use these days. B

Christine Michael – This choice was void, and it was a constant reminder of how the Seahawks were in one place to have Eddie Lacy instead, until they ended up getting Lacy a few years ago and qu ‘he sucks too. Michael was never able to put it in place, and his troubled tenure was short, including his short return. F

Paul Richardson – An inconsistent and flashy receiver, which has performed admirably in certain large situations until it is authorized to test free will. He landed in Washington for $ 8 million that Seattle was unwilling to pay. Richardson definitely took a long time to start, unfortunately, the success of Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf cast a shadow on Richardson’s legacy because it really raised the bar on the capabilities of a 2nd round receiver. VS

Frank Clark – It was considered a risky decision, which the Seahawks organization had to defend at the time. It’s not like Pete Carroll ever avoided character worries, but he usually doesn’t write them that high, and allegations of domestic violence are not something to be taken lightly.

A member of the organization, Clark was widely regarded as an excellent teammate. The only person that Seattle fans have ever seen Clark punch is Germain Ifedi, who could very well have deserved it. Clark became an efficient, uninjured pass accelerator, which the Seahawks had absolutely nothing of this season. At the end of the second round, given the four years and the commercial value they gained from the choice, it was quite successful. A-

After a three-year drought, Seattle resumed selection in the first round. The Schneider team took all of this cumulative wisdom and planned to select Germain Ifedi.

Words cannot express the polarization of this choice. Not really between the fans, because the general consensus is that Ifedi is about three and a half paces below, it’s not good. But a more dramatic contrast between the opinion of the fan base and the confidence of the coaching staff that you would be hard pressed to find. Four years later, he is the starter of all matches and no one has taken his place yet. Considering how he was chosen 31, when you talk about really more talent in the second round than anything else, I think Ifedi was a D + who became a C + / B- range, and fully anticipate many opponents in the comments.

Malik McDowell – 2017 will always be interesting because the project was full of late gems, crowned by the worst tragedy of the project in the history of Seattle. Having never managed to train with a significant team before his mystery-wrapped injury, McDowell is the type of legend that a team wishes not to be associated with. It’s unfortunate all around, and it has potentially dampened much of Seattle’s momentum. F

Rashaad Penny – It will give Ifedi a run for its money as the most polarizing first round. We questioned him a lot at the Field Gulls for giving the impression that he was going to be washed early this season. His injured arrival in the 2019 season rivals Dissly in terms of disappointment. Such devastation for a young athlete who seemed quite as if he was going to show all of us what arbitrary letter he deserved to have at the end of this paragraph. Upward trend

L.J. Necklace – He can’t be called a bust permanently, just because we’ve seen such second-year improvements with Penny and Rasheem Green. But it was a bust. Apparently, nobody liked the choice at the time, and they haven’t done anything yet to prove that the skeptics are wrong. D- maybe?

Make lemonade from observations

The biggest immediate draw is the lack of home circuits after the two in 2010. The best players in Seattle for eight consecutive seasons did not come in the first round, or several times in the second round. Michael, Richardson and Clark mark a three-year stretch where Seattle’s first choice was not retained after the original rookie contract. Depending on Rashaad Penny’s immediate future, the Seahawks could easily have another three-year drought coming soon.

This puts enormous pressure on later draft choices (which do well, later) and on free agency.

For the record, Schneider generally manages as a team that succeeds well on its draft, and this is obviously not always the case. Schneider tends to overpay guys a bit so they’re ready to sign one-year contracts – Luke Joeckel being the worst offender.

The second observation is that when Schneider falls, he falls really hard. Malik McDowell scores Seattle’s only second-round first choice. Among the first choices made in the second round, the Seahawks have Richardson at 45, Clark at 63, Michael at 62. They never took a player to training camp between choices 32-44.

What does that mean, you ask?

Absolutely no idea. But Schneider is apparently not at all interested in dropping ten places from his average of 27 to take someone in the early 1930s. In fact, our favorite name in this article, Germain Ifedi, is the only player taken in the 1930s at any time during John Schneider’s tenure in Seattle.

He therefore prefers to walk behind the first lap (three of the last four drafts) or come back somewhere like at the end of the second.

Another: it is not really fair to say that Schneider cannot assess skill positions because he found Chris Carson, Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. However, as a first choice? Thank you but no, let’s go elsewhere. Richardson, Penny and Michael do not make a formidable trio.

And before we forget, let’s give Schneider a final note. Using a very scientific process approaching Pro Football Focus material, I averaged all the ratings given by player on a 0 to 5 basis and John Schneider got a rating of VS with a VS- breathe along his neck. It is for the post-draft success of the first player taken (plus Earl) only. High level talent assessment. Or, like the convoluted case here, how good is the best player you bring after you trade a better bet on a sure thing at the top of the draft?

In this case, it doesn’t always work and is part of what led to the 10-6 and 11-5 “rebuilding” seasons that the Seahawks recently had to endure.

But in all honesty, there are glaring holes on this list that didn’t exist before 2015, and it starts with the project. Which starts at first choice and lasts many hours until the Seattle Seahawks finally join the party.