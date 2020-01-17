Soldiers invade Bayelsa community, raze buildings, kill key suspect in Naval Rating murder

On Friday, men from Joint Task Force (JTF), named Operation Delta Safe (ODS), invaded the community of Bilabiri in the local government area of ​​Ekeremor, Bayelsa State, which led to the murder of a key suspect in the murder of the Four Naval Rating. fifteen days ago.

POST DAILY has learned that the attack, which was launched today morning, has forced some residents to flee into streams for security reasons, and parts of the community have burned down in search of suspects.

However, no reason was given for the attack that left debris from burned thatched houses and burned buildings, but sources said it could not be unrelated to the recent murders of four officers. of the navy and the abduction of foreigners in the region.

It has been established that soldiers stormed the community at around 10 a.m. in approximately nineteen gunboats.

They are said to have sporadically fired into the air before setting fire to selected houses in the two communities, including the palace of the supreme sovereign and those of suspected former militants.

Troops, sources said, were on the trail of thugs behind the murder of some soldiers two weeks ago along the Ramos River.

The military operation in the unstable zone is said to have lasted more than three hours, forcing many residents to flee their homes and take refuge in the mangroves.

POST DAILY also gathered this first week of January, unknown gunmen killed four naval officers and kidnapped two foreigners in the coastal area of ​​Agge, near the community of Bilabiri. The incident occurred when the gunmen seized a dredge escorted by officers from the Nigerian Navy (NNS) ship.

The gunmen attacked the Sterling Global Dredger causing a heavy battle between them and the coasts. The hours-long gun battle resulted in the deaths of the four men and others injured.

The gunmen seized the dredge and abducted two Russian nationals and an Indian.

Meanwhile, a local resident, who spoke confidentially, confirmed the military invasion, calling it sad.

He suspected that the incident was a mission of revenge, but said it was unfortunate that the military always chose ugly paths whenever a crime occurred in an Ijaw community.

In addition, the Ekeremor Federated Youth Council (EFYC), through the president, Mr. Etolor Prince, disapproved of the ongoing destruction of the community of Bilabiri by soldiers, describing the action of the soldiers as unprofessional.

He said: “The ongoing military invasion of the community of Bilabiri is one too many events in the Ekeremor LGA region and it is so sad that I must once again condemn this continuous unprofessional act by the army Nigerian at the slightest provocation.

“It is so sad and annoying to note that we will never see them practicing this practice in the north where our military brothers are killed from time to time, but our case here is not very encouraging. They (the military) should know that this approach does not work and will never work.

“Please, it is high time that the judicial authorities of our region resist this injustice inflicted on our people. I firmly believe that legal action can do a lot to combat this threat.

“At this point, allow me to sympathize with the people of the Bilabiri I & II communities for the loss and I urge the government at all levels, especially the well-intentioned leaders, to immediately assist our people of every possible way to cushion the immediate hardship caused by this attack. “

Contacted, the spokesperson of the ODS, Eromosele Unuakhalu, for more explanations and reactions, he promised to come back for clarifications.