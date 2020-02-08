Soldier still free after killing at least 10 people, police say

A Thai soldier remained free on Sunday morning after, according to the defense ministry, he had killed at least 21 people in a shooting in the northeast of the country. A government spokesman said police and soldiers had saved hundreds of lives by storming a mall in the town of Nakhon Ratchasima. also known as Korat, which is approximately 250 km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok.

The suspected attacker – named by the police as the 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma – is still in the Terminal 21 shopping center where a member of the Thai security forces was killed and two were injured in an attempted raid on the shooter’s position.

The man who was identified by the police as the suspect had previously posted on his Facebook page that “death is inevitable for everyone”. He also posted a photo that seemed to show him with a heavy caliber revolver.

Jakrapanth Thomma (AFP via Getty Image)

The soldier opened fire at a number of locations in the city, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message to reporters.

1/20

Thai soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, killed at least 20 people with more than 12 wounded in a shooting in the northeastern town of Nakhon Ratchasima, health authorities said

EPA / Terminal 21 shopping center

2/20

The suspect Thai soldier with a rifle in the Terminal 21 shopping center after he had attacked his commander, guns and ammunition. He then fled to the mall and opened fire there

Facebook / AFP via Getty

3/20

Thai security forces seek cover behind an ambulance while chasing after the shooter hidden in a shopping mall

Reuters

4/20

Shoppers flee active shooter at shopping mall

twitter

5/20

The Crime Suppression Department of the Thai Royal Police has issued a wanted poster stating that it is wanted in connection with a deadly attack

Thai Royal police / AFP via Getty

6/20

Thailand’s security forces are entering the mall

Reuters

7/20

People evacuated from the mall by members of security forces

Thai Crime Suppression Bureau through Reuters

8/20

Thai soldiers are outside the Terminal 21 shopping center

AFP via Getty

9/20

People on their way to an exit from the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center guarded by armed police

AP / Crime Suppression Division

10/20

People are running away from the mall

Songyost Suwanachim via REUTERS

11/20

Reuters

12/20

People are running away from the mall

Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters

13/20

A bullet hole in the window of a car

Teo Bao Hua via Reuters

14/20

A bullet hole in the window of a car

Teo Bao Hua via Reuters

15/20

Police and bystanders are close to a shooting in the Terminal 21 shopping center in Korat

AP

16/20

A woman is running to shelter

Songyost Suwanachim via Reuters

17/20

Jakrapanth Thommaposted on Facebook during the attack

Facebook / AFP via Getty

18/20

Shooting a fire in the compound

Thai Royal police / AFP via Getty

19/20

Thai police arriving on the spot

MCOT Limited liability company Limited / AFP

20/20

Emergency vehicles drive through a street after the shooting

Teo Bao Hua via Reuters

Local media showed images of the soldier stepping out of a car in front of a shopping mall and firing a barrage of shots, causing people to run.

Dozens of people were seen running from the mall, showing live images on the local Amarin television network. People came out in groups, some with children. Others supported the elderly and wore them with one person on each side.

A police officer, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to release information, said the soldier had been involved in a fight over a land deal and shot two involved – another soldier and a woman.

The man then took a new gun from the base where he was stationed outside the city and drove to the mall, shooting at people on the way. Various Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle. It is unclear how many people were injured.

Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people seeking cover in a parking garage while gunshots sounded.

The mall was closed and the street was closed while the authorities tried to arrest the shooter and rescue shoppers.

Ministry of Defense spokesperson said Lieutenant General Kongcheep Tantrawanich that police and military units had closed the mall and surrounding area.

A video posted on social media from a car before all the surrounding streets were closed shows a man driving while a woman shouts, “What happens? Why are they running?”

Several gunshots are heard as they drive away from the mall and the woman says, “Is it a robbery?”

The Facebook profile photo of the alleged shooter shows him in a mask and dressed in military style fatigues and armed with a gun. The background image is of a gun and bullets.

In a photo that was distributed on social media and that appeared to be from his Facebook page, the suspect can be seen with a green camouflaged military helmet while behind him a fireball and black smoke rages. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the photography started.

Korat is a hub for the relatively poorer and rural northeastern region of Thailand.

The size of the mall can be a challenge for security forces trying to catch the shooter. It consists of seven large storeys, including one below ground level and numerous shops and restaurants. It also houses a cinema on the top floor.

Just after 8 p.m. local time (1 p.m. GMT), the Royal Thai Police tweeted: “The gangster is currently in the Terminal 21 Korat area and continues to shoot, shoot and fire at the mall.”

The shooter seemed to be armed with an assault rifle based on security camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television.

Additional reporting by agencies

