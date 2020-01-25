Soldier Shoots Wounds Suspected of Persecution in Kansas | news

MATFIELD GREEN, Mo. (AP) – Authorities said a Kansas Highway Patrol soldier shot and seriously injured an armed man in the middle of a confrontation after his vehicle was disabled during a persecution.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported in a press release that the persecution began Thursday afternoon after the soldiers encountered 40-year-old Dustin Schultz-Bergin in the Matfield Green Service Area, a toll road rest stop at Interstate 35 in Chase County.

The KBI says the persecution ended when puncture sticks were put in its way. Preliminary information suggests that a confrontation occurred after Schultz-Bergin got out of his disabled vehicle, which caused one of the two soldiers to be shot on site, the KBI said. A police dog also bit him. No further details on the confrontation have been released.

Schultz-Bergin, who is from the suburb of Olathe in Kansas City, was taken to a hospital in Wichita.

Records from the Kansas Department of Corrections show that he has been convicted of drug possession and identity theft in the past. He was released in October.

The KBI described him as “wanted” in the press release, but did not go into detail about it. The agency said it did not publish any additional information.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.