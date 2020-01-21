Sokoto: details of the Sultan's meeting with Tambuwal appear

On Tuesday, Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III urged the political gladiators of the state to unite for the benefit of all the people of the state.

A statement released to reporters by Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s special adviser, Malam Muhammad Bello, said that Abubakar appealed when he received Tambuwal during a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto.

According to the monarch, it is high time that the political gladiators put aside their differences and work together to obtain the maximum benefits for the people of the state.

“There has never been a time in the history of our state when the disputed policy almost paralyzed it like this one which was put to rest by the Supreme Court.

“As such, we are calling for peace to continue to slow as we know at the headquarters of the caliphate,” he urged.

He also warned all state leaders that whatever the situation, they remain servants of the people.

“All the people of the state are one for eternity. Power belongs to Allah. Anyone who gets it should be magnanimous and one who loses should not hang around unnecessarily. “

He assured all parties that the caliphate is everyone’s home, adding that the Sultanate will continue to give advice, solicited or not, to all leaders of the state.

He also drew attention to the fact that “the Supreme Court is not the final arbiter of all cases. Allah’s arbitral judgment is final and we must all strive to win his favor, “said Bello, citing the sultan.

According to the statement, Tambuwal renewed his appeal to the people of the state to remain united in the pursuit of the collective good of all.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the caliphate, which he said has never wavered in supporting his government.

He specifically insisted on the dexterity of the Sultan by mobilizing the population to pray for peace and good governance at all times.

He assured that the government would continue to prioritize the reorientation of society, investment in education, health and all possible stages of development.

Tambuwal asked everyone in the state, regardless of party affiliation, to come and work closely with the government for state development.