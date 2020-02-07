Software glitches force GM to pick up pickups for the second time

General Motors is recalling around 162,000 full-size pick-ups worldwide for the second time because faulty brake control software was installed during a recall from last year.

Affected are Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Light Duty Trucks from the 2019 model year. The Silverado is GM’s most popular US vehicle.

The saga started in December when GM announced that 550,000 pickups and Cadillac CT6 sedans should be recalled worldwide to fix a software bug that could disable electronic stability control and the anti-lock brakes. If these functions do not work, the risk of falling can increase.

The new software was installed in approximately 162,000 vehicles, but GM received reports that there were other issues, according to GM, which had been filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If the vehicles are started remotely using a GM cell phone app or the driver gets into the vehicle and waits at least five minutes before the start, the software could deactivate the electronic brake assist and switch on several warning lights on the dashboard.

GM spokesman Dan Flores said the new problem occurred in about 1% of the vehicles that received the new software, which was corrected in January. The second problem did not occur in any Cadillac vehicle, said Flores.

The company has no reports of crashes or injuries from the problem, Flores said.

Owners of the original recall will receive letters asking them to bring their vehicles to the dealers for a software update. Those who received the flawed update will receive a second letter from February 10th.

